TKH Group N.V.: Full year 2025 and Q4 2025 results - TKH delivers strong Q4

Highlights fourth quarter 2025• Turnover increased by 8.7% organically to €483.7 million• Added value of 52.4%• Adjusted EBITA increased by 8.1% organically to €70.5 million with a substantial improvement at Electrification• ROS at 14.6%Highlights FY 2025• Turnover increased by 4.9% organically to €1,761.2 million• Added value of 51.0%• Adjusted EBITA decreased by 7.2% organically to €189.5 million• ROS at 10.8%• Order intake of €1,661.4 million, resulting in order book of €1,027.8 million• Innovation at 17.0% of turnover• Proposed dividend of €1.35 for 2025• Sharpened strategic focus on core activities; separation of Electrification in progressAlexander van der Lof, CEO of technology company TKH: "In line with expectations, we delivered a strong Q4 2025, driven by continued solid performance in Automation and a substantial improvement in Electrification. Within Automation, Vision Technologies performed strongly throughout the year, benefiting from our differentiated and innovative technologies, our focus on providing integrated solutions and our global footprint. Turnover in Automated Machinery was impacted by softer order intake, albeit with lesser impact than initially expected. The growth drivers for Automation remain very strong, on the back of the increasing need for automated hands-off, eyes-off production.Within Electrification, we have solved the main challenges related to the ramp-up of our new subsea cable facility in Eemshaven. While our results in 2025 were significantly impacted, the production output of offshore inter-array cables gradually increased throughout the year. The type approval tests for larger dimensions were successfully completed during the year. The ramp-up of the larger dimensions in Q4 took longer than anticipated, limiting output. To improve operational output of larger dimensions, a necessary upgrade to a key production line has recently been successfully implemented. The advanced design and production technology of our subsea cables has resulted in a win rate of over 80% and a solid order book underlining the competitiveness of our proposition. In addition, the onshore energy market continues to show strong structural demand, with a large framework contract recently awarded to TKH.During 2025, we made further progress in sharpening our focus on our core activities. We divested Dewetron in October, generating a one-off profit contribution of €35.8 million. In total, we divested €458 million in turnover since 2019. We remain committed to further portfolio optimization, including the intended divestment of Digitalization, in line with our "Capitalize & Execute 2028" strategy presented at our Capital Markets Day in September 2025.As we enter 2026, we are actively preparing for the intended separation of Electrification and Automation, with TKH's future focus on Automation. We will run a dual-track process to unlock the value of Electrification, bearing the interests of all stakeholders in mind. This will further sharpen our strategic profile and support sustainable long-term value creation. We are excited about the promising opportunities ahead for TKH, as we continue to build on our unique technologies and our leading market positions."Download full press release:https://storage.tkhgroup.com/cms/assets/TKH_Press_Release_Annual_Results_2025_4cd821b575.pdf