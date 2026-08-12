Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH to Demonstrate Resilient Tactical Edge Solutions at TechNet Augusta

Demonstrating AI, cloud connectivity and voice translation technologies that deliver decision advantage for Command and Control in contested environments.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in providing edge compute and networking solutions, will showcase its latest tactical edge solutions at TechNet Augusta, August 17-20, at the Augusta Mariott at the Convention Center in Augusta, Georgia.

"We're excited to demonstrate how Cubic DTECH is helping advance command and control and counter-command-and-control capabilities in support of Army and joint warfighting," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions, Cubic Defense. "Today's Army operations depend on maintaining command and control in increasingly contested environments, where timely, trusted information can make the difference between mission success and failure. At TechNet Augusta, we're demonstrating how Cubic DTECH combines resilient edge computing, secure networking and an open ecosystem of AI, cloud and voice technologies to help commanders accelerate decision-making and maintain decision advantage at the tactical edge."





Visit Cubic Defense at Booth #313 to speak with experts and explore demonstrations featuring:

Artificial Intelligence Applications: Discover how Cubic's open architecture enables seamless integration of third-party AI applications. Cubic DTECH's Fusion eHPC platform supports AI and data processing at the tactical edge, transforming operational data into actionable insights that accelerate decision-making in contested and disconnected environments.

Cloud Connectivity: See how resilient networking and cloud-enabled capabilities securely connect users, systems and mission data, supporting operational effectiveness in challenged or contested environments. By extending cloud capabilities to the tactical edge through distributed computing, Cubic enables data synchronization when communications are available and continued local operations when they are not.

Voice Translation: Experience near-real-time voice translation technologies that improve communication and interoperability across multinational and coalition operations. Cubic DTECH partners with Instant Connect and Rally Tactical Systems to integrate Vocality RoIP with interoperability and language translation software, enabling tactical radio communications across more than 70 languages. Integrated directly into tactical communication networks, the capabilities help mission partners collaborate more effectively.

To learn more about Cubic DTECH edge compute and networking solutions, visit Edge Compute & Networking | Cubic.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve. To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-dtech-to-demonstrate-resilient-tactical-edge-solutions-at-technet-augus-1206525