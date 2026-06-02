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WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
02.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Cubic Defense: Nuvotronics to Showcase High-Performance RF and mmWave Products at IEEE International MTT Symposia 2026

DURHAM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Nuvotronics, a leader in high-performance RF and mmWave solutions for commercial, aerospace and defense applications, will exhibit at IMS 2026 from June 7-12 at the Thomas Michael Menino Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nuvotronics will demonstrate advanced RF and mmWave technologies designed for next-generation communications, radar and electronic warfare applications. Featured products include RF filters, multiplexers, switched filter banks, couplers, wideband antennas, RF packages and crossovers operating across the 1-100 GHz spectrum. The company will also highlight StrataWorks, its online RF filter design platform, and Integrated Multi-Function Solutions that streamline development and support rapid transition to production.

"Space and airborne customers are increasingly demanding RF solutions that shorten the path from concept to production while maintaining performance and reliability," said Ben Cannon, Chief Technologist at Nuvotronics. "IMS provides us with an opportunity to showcase how we support that need through our flight-proven products, rapid design tools, and manufacturing center tailored to deliver at the speed and volume required for modern microwave and millimeter wave systems."

Built using Nuvotronics' proprietary PolyStrata technology, the company's RF and mmWave components combine compact integration, repeatable performance, and scalable manufacturing to support both rapid development efforts and high-volume production programs.

"At IMS 2026, we're excited to showcase how Nuvotronics supports customers with both standard RF products and tailored integration solutions that meet time-to-market, performance, and volume production requirements," said Scott Meller, Vice President and General Manager of Nuvotronics. "From rapid RF filter development with StrataWorks to high-volume passive RF production, our focus is helping customers bring advanced RF systems to market faster."

Visit Booth 16090 to meet with Nuvotronics experts, discuss application requirements and explore products designed to address today's most demanding RF challenges.

To learn more or schedule a meeting, visit: https://www.nuvotronics.com/resources/events/ims-2026/

About Cubic Defense

Cubic creates and delivers defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Nuvotronics
Nuvotronics, a division of Cubic, develops advanced RF and mmWave components that enable high-performance systems for aerospace, commercial and defense markets. Leveraging its proprietary PolyStrata technology, Nuvotronics delivers compact, high-reliability RF components and integrated solutions that reduce size and weight, while maintaining exceptional performance for satellite communications, radar, and electronic warfare applications.

To learn more, visit www.nuvotronics.com

Media Contacts:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/nuvotronics-to-showcase-high-performance-rf-and-mmwave-products-at-ieee-inter-1172150

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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