Cubic Defense Awarded SIM 2.0 Live Training Modernization Contract with Italian Army

Enhancing training through integrated systems and data-driven insights

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in live, virtual and constructive (LVC) ground training, announced it has been awarded a live training modernization contract by the Italian Army to advance integrated, data-driven training across its forces.

The program builds on Cubic's longstanding partnership with the Italian Army, delivering next-generation live simulation capabilities designed to enhance realism, interoperability and collective training efficiency.

"SIM 2.0 represents the next step in delivering more integrated, flexible and mission-aligned live training with the introduction of SCOPIC and mortars to Italy," said Alicia Combs, Vice President and General Manager, Ground Training at Cubic Defense. "This agreement reflects a shared vision with the Italian Army to evolve training capabilities that meet today's operational demands while positioning for future LVC integration and growth."

Artist renderings depict how Cubic's SIM 2.0 enables a broader range of training scenarios and multidomain exercises.

The effort delivers several key benefits, including:

Improved training realism, enabling forces to train as they fight through more accurate representation of battlefield effects and interactions

Greater system integration, enabling live training to operate within a broader LVC environment and support future evolution

Enhanced scalability and flexibility across unit sizes, mission sets and operational contexts

Streamlined operations, reducing complexity for operators, maintainers and trainers while improving usability

Advanced data capture and after-action review, providing actionable insights to inform performance, decision-making and mission outcomes

SIM 2.0 reinforces Cubic's ongoing support to NATO and allied forces by enabling a broader range of training scenarios and unit-level exercises while reducing reliance on standalone systems. This approach integrates virtual and live training capabilities, leveraging proven solutions developed with European forces to enable scalable, data-driven readiness across allied users.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com .

About Cubic Ground Training

Cubic Ground Training is a global provider of advanced live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training solutions for military and security forces operating in complex environments. Leveraging decades of experience, Cubic delivers realistic, scalable and data-driven capabilities that enhance readiness, strengthen interoperability across joint and coalition forces, and support informed decision-making. Cubic enables forces to train as they fight and achieve sustained operational advantage.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve. As part of Cubic, Cubic Defense delivers C5ISR and advanced training solutions for U.S. and allied forces across defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions.

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SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-defense-awarded-sim-2.0-live-training-modernization-contract-with-itali-1172155