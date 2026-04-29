Cubic Defense: Cubic Vocality and Zebra Technologies Advance Voice Interoperability for Improved Business Operations

The Alliance integrates conventional Push-to-Talk radios with Zebra Workcloud Sync software to unify and improve communication between frontline teams and management

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Cubic Vocality, a business unit of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, announces a global alliance with Zebra Technologies to deliver seamless voice interoperability for retail, manufacturing and warehouse environments. Cubic is a registered Alliance Partner in Zebra's award-winning PartnerConnect program.

"Operating performance depends on the speed and quality of communication," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "By integrating conventional Push-to-Talk radio systems with Zebra Workcloud Sync, we are bridging critical voice infrastructure with modern digital workflows across business operations. This exciting alliance enables organizations to extend the value of their existing radio investments while gaining operational visibility that drives faster decisions, stronger coordination, and measurable productivity gains."

The joint capability allows conventional Push-To-Talk radios to communicate directly with Zebra Workcloud Sync -- compatible devices, creating a unified voice environment across legacy and digital platforms, the Vocality Radio over IP (RoIP).

The solution enables customers to:

Extend voice connectivity across multiple radio systems

Enable collaboration between frontline teams and management

Access digital workflows and communication tools within Zebra Workcloud Sync

By connecting voice communication with operational systems, alerts, inventory updates, production status, and safety notifications can all be routed into the same environment where teams are communicating. This enables faster escalation, informed decisions, and coordinated action across locations.

The joint solution is available to members of the PartnerConnect program, and several retail and warehouse customers are currently trialing the integrated platform.

To learn more about The Vocality RoIP, visit www.cubic.com/RoIP.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions provides rugged, compact computing and networking equipment built to perform in the toughest conditions. These systems provide workers and managers with reliable, high-speed processing and secure communications at the scene and throughout the chain of command. Their solutions are designed to remove complexity, extend the value of existing communications systems, and provide secure interoperability across the broadest range of platforms.

Media Contact:

Geri MacDonald Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-vocality-and-zebra-technologies-advance-voice-interoperability-for-impr-1161986