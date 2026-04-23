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WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 19:02 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cubic Defense: Nuvotronics Introduces 18-40 GHz 4-State Switched Filter Bank for Dynamic Channel Hopping in Software-Defined Radios

DURHAM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Nuvotronics, a leader in high-performance radio frequency (RF) and mmWave solutions for commercial and defense applications, announces the release of its 18-40 GHz, 4-state switched filter bank, designed to deliver high isolation, fast switching and compact integration for next-generation, SDRs.

The new capability addresses the growing need for frequency-agile radios that require reduced size, weight and power (SWaP) without compromising performance. Engineered for contested spectrum environments, the solution enables reliable channel selection while maintaining system link budgets.

"Nuvotronics continues to push the boundaries of RF performance while reducing size and weight for mission-critical systems," said Scott Meller, Vice President & General Manager, Nuvotronics. "Our new 18-40 GHz switched filter bank is engineered for high isolation and fast switching in a compact form factor -enabling SDRs to maintain system link budgets and operate effectively in congested and contested RF environments."

The new solution features four channels spanning 17.5-24 GHz, 23-29.5 GHz, 28.5-35 GHz and 34-40 GHz, with up to 75 dB rejection, <7.5 dB insertion loss per channel, and switching speeds under 200 ns. The device also supports hot switching up to 24 dBm, enabling agile operation in dynamic and contested RF environments.

"SDRs increasingly require compact, precision-engineered filtering capabilities that can be easily integrated into complex RF architectures," said Tom Dekker, Senior Product Manager, Nuvotronics. "Unlike traditional cavity and suspended substrate filter technologies, Nuvotronics' switched filter bank delivers up to six times size and weight reduction while maintaining high performance. The compact footprint and SMT launches simplify integration into high-density PCBA designs, helping engineers reduce system complexity without compromising capability.

The 18-40 GHz, 4-state switched filter bank is available now, visit:
https://www.nuvotronics.com/products/filters-multiplexers/switched-filter-banks

About Cubic Defense

Cubic creates and delivers defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Nuvotronics
Nuvotronics, a division of Cubic, develops advanced RF and mmWave components that enable high-performance systems for aerospace, commercial and defense applications. Leveraging its proprietary PolyStrata technology, Nuvotronics delivers compact, high-reliability RF components and integrated solutions that reduce size and weight, while maintaining exceptional performance for satellite communications, radar, and electronic warfare applications.

To learn more, visit www.nuvotronics.com

Media Contacts:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/nuvotronics-introduces-18-40-ghz-4-state-switched-filter-bank%c2%a0for-dynamic-cha-1159092

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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