Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded Contract to Provide Common Data Link Capabilities for Raytheon's International Partners

Delivering advanced data link solutions for Raytheon's efforts supporting Poland and future partners

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Cubic Secure Communications, a business unit of Cubic Defense, has been selected by Raytheon Technologies, an RTX company, to deliver Common Data Link (CDL) capability for the MS-110 Reconnaissance Pod program supporting Poland.

Cubic will deliver an air and ground data link system that includes an Airborne Data Terminal (ADT), Ground Data Terminal (GDT) and Ground Support Equipment (GSE). Cubic will integrate their GDT with Raytheon's ground station to support flight operations and enable the real-time collection of reconnaissance information.

"This award reflects the versatility of Cubic Secure Communications and our ability to meet international requirements for CDL systems," said Dan Moran, vice president and general manager of Cubic Secure Communications. "Our team brings deep expertise in radio frequency technology and a strong track record across multiple programs of record. We look forward to working with Raytheon to advance the MS-110 Reconnaissance Pod's mission capabilities for Poland and other international partners."



Photo by RTX engineers. Polish Air Force F-16 with a DB-110 pod during flight demonstration, approximately 2006.

For more than 25 years, Cubic has been a leading provider of CDL systems across a wide range of aircraft, ships, vehicles and ground stations in support of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps. The company has certified and fielded systems across numerous programs, helping customers and foreign partners reduce risk and development complexity while meeting evolving mission requirements.

Cubic will perform work in San Diego, with system integration support alongside Raytheon in Westford, Massachusetts.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence, and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit: www.cubic.com.

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SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-awarded-contract-to-provide-common-data-link-cdl-capabilities-for-rayth-1168408