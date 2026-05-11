Cubic Defense to Showcase Advanced C5ISR Capabilities at Special Operations Forces Week 2026

Delivering data access, communications and decision advantage across distributed, contested environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized industry leader in providing edge compute and networking, protected communications and digital intelligence, will showcase its advanced Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) capabilities at SOF Week 2026 from May 18-21, in Tampa, Florida.

"Modern operations depend on how quickly data can be accessed, processed and transformed into action," said Anthony Verna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DTECH Mission Solutions, Cubic Defense. "At SOF Week, we're demonstrating how integrated compute, communications and data intelligence converge to accelerate decision-making at the tactical edge - especially in environments where connectivity cannot be assumed."

At SOF Week, Cubic will demonstrate how its technologies enable SOF teams to access, process and operationalize mission-critical data across distributed environments. Designed for enterprise, edge and forward-deployed operations, these capabilities support faster coordination, resilience and mission execution in complex operational theaters.

Cubic will host a social and online auction May 19 in support of the Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundation, which assists wounded, ill and injured U.S. Special Operations Command members and their families through urgent care, rehabilitative adaptive events and next-generation health solutions.

Visit Cubic Defense at Booth 812 (Tampa Convention Center, Level 3) to meet subject matter experts and view demonstrations, including:

Fusion eHPC - Supports AI and data processing at the tactical edge, enabling real-time analysis of mission data without reliance on reachback infrastructure. DTECH Baseband and Vocality RoIP - Enables real-time translation and communication across coalition forces, supporting interoperability across voice and network systems.

Vector Software Defined Antenna - Provides multi-orbit, multi-band SATCOM connectivity, supporting resilient communications across contested environments.

Expeditionary 1 (EX-1) - A compact software-defined radio designed to support secure ISR and command and control communications across air and ground platforms.

HiPER Geospatial Suite - Delivers enterprise-scale geospatial data and services to forward-deployed users, enabling access to map, imagery and terrain data in austere environments.

TAKTICS - Provides authoritative GEOINT directly to TAK users, maintaining aligned operational maps across teams without manual updates or reprocessing delays. Tethys - Enables AI-driven data orchestration across multi-INT sources, supporting data routing, processing and analysis in connected and disconnected environments.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Geri MacDonald?

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cubic-defense-to-showcase-advanced-c5isr-capabilities-at-special-1165698