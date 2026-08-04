Cubic Defense to Showcase Secure, Immersive Air Combat Training Capabilities for Naval Aviation at Hook '26

Supporting Navy and Marine Corps readiness through modular ACMI, distributed mission analysis and synthetic-inject-to-live training

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in advanced air combat training, will showcase secure, interoperable and immersive training capabilities at Hook '26, the Tailhook Association Naval Aviation Symposium, Aug. 20-22 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Aligned with the symposium's "Warfighting Innovation Now" theme, Cubic will demonstrate how modular hardware and software upgrades to proven training infrastructure can help Navy and Marine Corps aviation communities recreate the mass and complexity of the high-end fight, safeguard sensitive tactics, techniques and procedures, and connect fourth- and fifth-generation participants across joint and coalition events.

"Naval aviators need training that reflects the speed, density and complexity of the high-end fight-and they need it at a pace and cost the force can sustain," said Tammy L. Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions, Cubic Defense. "At Hook '26, we are showing how secure telemetry, synthetic-inject-to-live training and integrated mission analysis can extend proven infrastructure, connect fourth- and fifth-generation participants and accelerate learning across Navy, Marine Corps, joint and coalition operations."

Visit Cubic Defense at Booth #129 to meet with air combat training experts and explore the following:

P5 Combat Training System modernization : Cubic's P5 architecture provides a modular pathway to add security, interoperability and richer mission data without replacing proven infrastructure. P5 System Security Update (SSU) adds Type 1 encryption to existing pods and interoperates with the F-35 P5 Internal Subsystem (IS), supporting secure fourth- and fifth-generation training. P5 Block 7 capabilities transmit additional sensor and weapons data to enable more representative live, virtual and constructive (LVC) effects modeling.

Simplified Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) : SPEAR's common data model brings objective and subjective data (including kinetic and non-kinetic effects) into a time-synchronized mission record. Contextualized displays and embedded analysis help aircrew move quickly from "what happened?" to "why it happened," while shared workspaces support distributed live monitoring and mass debriefs across ashore and afloat locations.

Synthetic-Inject-to-Live (SITL) LVC: Cubic's leading Synthetic-Inject-to-Live LVC platform integrates virtual and constructive aircraft, threats, weapons and effects into live cockpit mission systems. By presenting synthetic entities through the displays and cues aircrew use in flight, the modular P5-based pod helps recreate the mass and complexity of high-end combat while preserving the primacy of the live platform.

Together, P5, SPEAR, and SITL platforms connect instrumentation, synthetic battlespace generation, live execution, reconstruction and debrief in a continuous training cycle. Cubic's air combat training capabilities support the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and coalition partners and have been used across major exercises including Valiant Shield, Cope North, Cobra Warrior and Talisman Saber.

To learn more about Cubic's Air Combat Training solutions, visit Air Combat | Cubic.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-defense-to-showcase-secure-immersive-air-combat-training-capabilities-f-1200928