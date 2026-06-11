Cubic Defense: Cubic Vocality to Exhibit Voice Interoperability Solutions at the Critical Communications World Event in London, UK

Modernizing mission-critical communications without compromise

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Cubic Vocality, a business unit of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, will demonstrate a range of Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTToC), dispatch and command console-compatible solutions that deliver reliable, secure frontline communications at the Critical Communications World (CCW), June 16-18, booth A38.

"Operational success depends on reliable, real-time communication that integrates legacy voice technologies," said Anthony Verna, General Manager and Senior Vice President, DTECH Mission Solutions. "Our solutions maximize the use of existing radio infrastructure while incorporating emerging broadband voice technologies, reduce complexity to provide secure interoperability across agencies, platforms and networks at the time of need."

Across public safety, defense, utilities, and transport, organizations are navigating the complex transition from trusted, voice-centric legacy systems such as TETRA and Push-To-Talk (PTT) radios to broadband-enabled environments, including 4G LTE, satellite communications and fixed-line IP networks to maintain real-time situational awareness. This shift introduces risk, requiring seamless interoperability between old and new voice technologies, resilient performance in high-pressure scenarios, and secure, scalable deployment. Ultimately, the focus is not simply on adopting new technology but on enabling safe, continuous transformation that preserves the reliability and confidence frontline teams depend on.

Visit the Cubic Vocality booth A38 and speak with experts who will demonstrate interoperable communications solutions.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking, and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contact:

Geri MacDonald

Cubic Defense

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-vocality-to-exhibit-voice-interoperability-solutions-at-the-critical-co-1174432