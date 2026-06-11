Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
11.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic Vocality to Exhibit Voice Interoperability Solutions at the Critical Communications World Event in London, UK

Modernizing mission-critical communications without compromise

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / Cubic Vocality, a business unit of Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions, will demonstrate a range of Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTToC), dispatch and command console-compatible solutions that deliver reliable, secure frontline communications at the Critical Communications World (CCW), June 16-18, booth A38.

"Operational success depends on reliable, real-time communication that integrates legacy voice technologies," said Anthony Verna, General Manager and Senior Vice President, DTECH Mission Solutions. "Our solutions maximize the use of existing radio infrastructure while incorporating emerging broadband voice technologies, reduce complexity to provide secure interoperability across agencies, platforms and networks at the time of need."

Across public safety, defense, utilities, and transport, organizations are navigating the complex transition from trusted, voice-centric legacy systems such as TETRA and Push-To-Talk (PTT) radios to broadband-enabled environments, including 4G LTE, satellite communications and fixed-line IP networks to maintain real-time situational awareness. This shift introduces risk, requiring seamless interoperability between old and new voice technologies, resilient performance in high-pressure scenarios, and secure, scalable deployment. Ultimately, the focus is not simply on adopting new technology but on enabling safe, continuous transformation that preserves the reliability and confidence frontline teams depend on.

Visit the Cubic Vocality booth A38 and speak with experts who will demonstrate interoperable communications solutions.

About Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions

DTECH Mission Solutions delivers edge computing and networking platforms designed to support the next-generation tactical edge by providing ruggedized, SWaP-optimized solutions for AI/ML acceleration, secure networking, and dynamic routing. These platforms enable mission-critical applications such as real-time ISR data processing, automated target recognition, EW signal analysis and distributed command and control, all at the edge.

About Cubic

Cubic creates technology solutions in transportation and defense that simplify daily journeys and help promote mission success and safety for those who serve.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contact:
Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense
Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-vocality-to-exhibit-voice-interoperability-solutions-at-the-critical-co-1174432

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.