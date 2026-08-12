For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 13 August 2026:
Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)
OHB SE OHB DE0005936124 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 50)
OHB SE will replace Kloeckner & Co SE (ISIN: DE000KC01000, short code: KCO) in SDAX which has its last trading day on 12 August 2026.
Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.
Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)
OHB SE OHB DE0005936124 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 50)
OHB SE will replace Kloeckner & Co SE (ISIN: DE000KC01000, short code: KCO) in SDAX which has its last trading day on 12 August 2026.
Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.
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