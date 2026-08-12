For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 13 August 2026:



Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

OHB SE OHB DE0005936124 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 50)

OHB SE will replace Kloeckner & Co SE (ISIN: DE000KC01000, short code: KCO) in SDAX which has its last trading day on 12 August 2026.



Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.





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