

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Steel and mining company ArcelorMittal SA (MT) on Monday said its Ukraine operation, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, partially halted production after a missile strike damaged its main energy and blast furnace production facilities.



The plant was operational when the attack occurred. The strike killed two employees and injured 13 employees and contractors.



The company said specialists are assessing the damage and the possibility and timing of restoring operations.



On the NYSE, ArcelorMittal shares closed 0.89% higher at $73.86 on Friday.



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