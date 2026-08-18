Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 10 August to 14 August 2026
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
8/10/2026
FR0010313833
3 500
61,7854
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
8/11/2026
FR0010313833
3 500
62,0221
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
8/12/2026
FR0010313833
4 000
62,6090
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
13/08/2026
FR0010313833
3 900
61,8422
XPAR
ARKEMA
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
14/08/2026
FR0010313833
3 000
61,9593
XPAR
TOTAL
17 900
62,0572
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2026/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818292146/en/
Contacts:
Arkema