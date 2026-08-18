Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.: Spirit Blockchain Capital Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results & Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (CSE:SPIR)(OTCQB:SBLCF) today announced that it has filed its interim condensed consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), and related CEO and CFO certifications for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Reporting

The filing of the Company's second quarter results reflects Spirit's continued commitment to timely financial reporting, transparency, strong corporate governance and strengthening the balance sheet as it advances its strategic priorities.

The Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, MD&A and related CEO and CFO certifications provide further information regarding Spirit's financial position, results of operations and activities during the period. The filings are available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Judy Galvez, Chief Financial Officer of Spirit, commented:

"Strong financial stewardship and transparent reporting remain central to how we operate as a public company. As Spirit continues to evolve, we are focused on managing our resources responsibly, strengthening our financial framework, and ensuring the Company is well positioned to support its strategic priorities.

"We remain committed to maintaining the financial discipline, accountability and governance needed to support sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Corporate Update

Alongside its financial reporting, Spirit continued to advance its technology strategy during the second quarter, with development efforts focused on progressing its technology platform toward client use.

The Company has continued to refine the platform's core functionality and user experience, with development now focused on the final stages of product refinement. Current efforts include completing product enhancements, testing and validation, and preparing the platform to support prospective client use.

This stage of development represents an important progression for the Company as its focus increasingly moves from building the underlying technology toward practical application. Spirit's objective is to deliver a scalable and reliable technology platform capable of supporting client requirements while providing a foundation for the Company's longer-term growth strategy.

Suha Askary, Chief Executive Officer of Spirit, commented:

"The progress we are making with our technology platform represents an important step forward for Spirit. Our focus is now on completing the final refinements necessary to prepare the product for client use, while ensuring that what we bring to market is scalable, reliable and capable of delivering meaningful value.

"We are taking a deliberate approach to this next stage of development. Our priority is to build technology that can support real client requirements and provide a foundation from which we can grow. We are encouraged by the progress made to date and look forward to providing further updates as we achieve additional development and commercial milestones."

The Company remains focused on disciplined execution, responsible capital allocation and continued technology development as it works to build a scalable business positioned for sustainable long-term growth.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian-based publicly listed company focused on providing shareholders with exposure to the blockchain and digital asset economy. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, acquiring, operating and managing technology solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain infrastructure and assets, and invests in emerging blockchain ventures and opportunities.

For further information, please contact:

Suha Askary

Chief Executive Officer

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Email: info@spiritblockchain.com

Phone: +1 604 757-0331

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/spirit-blockchain-capital-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-and-pro-1208091