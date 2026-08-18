Cubic Defense: Cubic Enters Strategic Alliance With Draken to Enhance World-Leading Warfighter Training

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of air combat training, has entered a strategic alliance with adversary training specialists Draken, providing a pivotal contribution to Draken's Red Force ecosystem of integrated adversary services.

Cubic's delivery of Simplified, Planning, Execution, Analysis, Reconstruction (SPEAR) software provides the ultimate data collection platform for Draken's Phantom Sky range control system, which also has Cubic Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) capabilities fully integrated.

Draken's Phantom Sky provides decision support for exercise control staff and the technology to track, control and communicate with every asset in the training scenario, be it live, virtual or constructive. Within Phantom Sky, staff can remotely control and cue a dense network of surface threat emitters, uniquely positioned for the live training scenario across an unlimited geographic area. Range Training Officers can electronically track, assess and log all simulated weapon and non-kinetic events via SPEAR, with the connectivity to order the kill-removal of Red Air or cease EW effects. Correctly enabling these roles via Phantom Sky ensures each mission maintains a logical flow that maximizes training value, with a highly accurate reconstruction available for post-mission debrief.

Mark Shipley, Draken's Director Red Force, welcomed the alliance.

"Phantom Sky is the pivotal backbone of our Red Force ecosystem underpinning our integrated adversary services. Cubic's impressive SPEAR, ACMI and Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) capabilities are well-known for the all-important accuracy and credibility they provide and will maximize the combined offering to our customers," he said.

"The collaboration with Draken reinforces Cubic's commitment to delivering proven capabilities that enhance readiness, improve operational effectiveness and help defense organizations generate greater value from every training environment," said Tammy Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "Our capabilities provide a scalable, interoperable foundation that supports training modernization while helping customers achieve readiness objectives faster and more efficiently."

As defense organizations seek cost-effective ways to modernize training and prepare for evolving threats, alliances such as this between Draken and Cubic are delivering proven solutions that provide operational value today while supporting future requirements. Both companies' advanced training technologies help customers improve performance, increase efficiency and build mission-ready forces through realistic, measurable and repeatable training experiences.

About Cubic Defense

Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions. It is a leading provider of live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access, converged digital intelligence, and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions.

Cubic's air combat training solutions deliver proven, secure, adaptable readiness across LVC environments, providing data-driven training that modernizes today's mission while advancing future operational advantage. Through interoperable technologies and actionable insights, Cubic enables U.S. and global defense forces to train like they fight, accelerate mission effectiveness and maximize performance. To learn more about Cubic's Air Combat Training, visit: Air Combat | Cubic.

About Draken

Draken works with leading technologies and a specialized and varied fleet of crewed and uncrewed aircraft to complete highly regulated adversary training missions effectively and safely.

Draken's Red Force suite of integrated adversary training services delivers realistic, multi-domain threat replication including adversary air, electronic warfare, surface threats, and uncrewed systems. With bases in the UK, the US, Europe and the Middle East, the company's primary role is to train military personnel for operations in multi-domain theatres. Replicating real-world adversaries enables forces to train against complex, mission-relevant scenarios that improve readiness, resilience, and combat effectiveness.

Communications for Cubic Defense

Dave Sniadak

Director of Communications

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense:

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

Press contact for Draken

Lauren Howard

Senior Communications Specialist

Lauren.howard@draken.aero

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-enters-strategic-alliance-with-draken-to-enhance-world-leading-warfight-1208345