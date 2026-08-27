Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence's HiPER DRIVE Assessed "Awardable" on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leading provider of defense software for geospatial intelligence and data-driven mission systems, today announced that its HiPER DRIVE solution has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace after assessment in July 2026.

HiPER DRIVE is CDI's third solution assessed as Awardable in 2026, joining TAKTICS and Tethys. Three independently assessed capabilities on the Marketplace reflect the breadth and operational relevance of CDI's defense software portfolio and give Government customers a shorter path from identifying a mission need to putting proven technology in operators' hands.

"HiPER DRIVE's Awardable status reflects CDI's continued focus on one of the most persistent challenges in defense operations, ensuring mission-critical data remains available to the people and systems that need it, even when connectivity is limited or unavailable," said Samuel Stollar, VP & General Manager of Cubic Digital Intelligence. "With multiple Awardable capabilities now available through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, Government customers have more pathways to rapidly acquire proven solutions that address different parts of the data mission, from orchestration and GEOINT dissemination to access at the disconnected tactical edge. The significance is not simply the number of solutions available, but the ability to give customers greater flexibility in how they acquire and deploy the capabilities needed to move trusted data where it can have the greatest mission impact."

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the Department of War's digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos designed to accelerate procurement of AI, data and analytics capabilities across the enterprise. Awardable status lets Government customers identify HiPER DRIVE as a competitively assessed solution and acquire it through the Tradewinds rapid acquisition pathway.

Defense and intelligence organizations rely on geospatial intelligence for mission planning, situational awareness and decision-making, but moving large imagery and terrain datasets can require significant manual effort in low-connectivity environments. HiPER DRIVE is a high-performance, standalone GEOINT server built on CDI's proven HiPER LOOK technology for disconnected, denied, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) operations. It delivers data into existing mapping and analytical applications across enterprise, tactical and edge environments.

Small enough to fit in a pocket, HiPER DRIVE stores terabytes of imagery and terrain data prepared for operational use. That reduces manual preparation and allows teams to access mission-critical GEOINT locally without reach-back connectivity or added strain on tactical networks. It supports WMS, WMTS, WCS and KMZ, along with ATAK and WinTAK integration.

Government customers can view the solution and initiate engagement by creating a Tradewinds account at: https://tradewindai.com/tw-marketplace.

About Cubic Digital Intelligence

Cubic Digital Intelligence is the defense software division of Cubic, delivering advanced solutions for GEOINT dissemination, advanced full-motion video management and data orchestration across cloud, enterprise and tactical environments. CDI's technologies empower decision-makers with rapid access to mission-critical geospatial and video data across the battlespace. We deliver decision-quality insights. Anywhere. Anytime. Visit: https://www.cubic.com/cubic-digital-intelligence

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos addressing the Department of War's most significant challenges in AI, data, and analytics. All solutions are evaluated through competitive procedures and made available to Government customers through a rapid acquisition pathway. Tradewinds is managed by the DoW Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information: https://tradewindai.com/tw-marketplace

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

dave.sniadak@cubicdefense.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Patrick Ingraham

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Contact: Success@tradewindai.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-digital-intelligences-hiper-drive-assessed-%22awardable%22-on-the-tradewind-1213211