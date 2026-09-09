Cubic Defense to Demonstrate Integrated Training, Data and Resilient Communications Capabilities at AFA 2026

Empowering air and space forces with the training, data, and insights needed to prevail in contested environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2026 / Cubic Defense, a recognized leader in advanced training and C5ISR solutions, will demonstrate air combat training, secure communications and tactical edge compute capabilities at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference, Sept. 14-16 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Cubic Defense will exhibit at booth 111.

Aligned with AFA's focus on building and sustaining the forces required for air and space dominance, Cubic's event theme is "Accelerating Readiness. Sustaining Dominance." Demonstrations will feature technologies from Cubic Advanced Training Solutions, Cubic DTECH and Cubic Secure Communications that help air and space forces train, move data and maintain connectivity in contested environments.

"Air and space forces need training, data and communications that keep pace with the speed, scale and complexity of contested operations," said Tammy Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Training Solutions, Cubic Defense. "At AFA 2026, Cubic will demonstrate how modular training systems, secure data links and resilient edge technologies connect live and synthetic environments, accelerate mission learning and help forces prepare for multi-domain operations."

Visit Cubic Defense at booth 111 to meet subject matter experts and view the following demonstrations:

SPEAR mission monitoring and debrief - Cubic's Simplified Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) common data model captures objective and subjective mission data in a time-synchronized log. Displays of kinetic and non-kinetic effects reduce debrief workload and explain what happened and why. Its server-client architecture gives dispersed users simultaneous access for unified monitoring and mass debrief ashore or afloat.

Training Data Constellation and P5 modernization - Drawing on more than 50 years of Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) experience, Cubic modernizes TCTS and P5CTS with modular hardware and software upgrades. The P5 System Security Upgrade adds encrypted ACMI to fourth-generation U.S. Air Force aircraft and F-35 P5 Internal Subsystem interoperability. P5 Secure Telemetry Enhancement securely downlinks weapons, sensor, electronic combat, configuration and countermeasure data to range systems.

Secure Trainer, Cubic's live, virtual and constructive (LVC) datalink, uses the government-owned 5G-ATW waveform to connect airborne light jet trainers with ground-based simulators, modeling and simulation engines and other aircraft. This lets trainer aircraft represent the weapons, sensors, signatures and threats pilots will encounter in fifth-generation systems.

Synthetic-inject-to-live (SITL) LVC - Cubic's leading Synthetic-Inject-to-Live LVC platform integrates virtual and constructive aircraft, threats, weapons and effects into live cockpit mission systems. By presenting synthetic entities through the displays and cues aircrew use in flight, the modular P5-based pod helps recreate the mass and complexity of high-end combat while preserving the primacy of the live platform.

Integrated adversary training with Draken - Cubic's strategic alliance with Draken combines SPEAR, P5 training infrastructure, SITL data integration and Bandit Board tools with Draken's Red Force ecosystem. It connects adversary air, electronic warfare, surface threats and uncrewed threat replication with instrumentation, telemetry, data transport and LVC integration for fourth- and fifth-generation training and debrief.

Resilient communications and electromagnetic spectrum operations - Cubic Secure Communications will feature protected waveforms. A private tabletop demonstration will pair the EX-1 software-defined radio with a MANET style networked protected waveform leveraging open-architecture capabilities to provide assured communications in contested environments. Additional technology displays include multi-link, multi-band and multi-constellation SATCOM, software-defined radios and combat search and rescue radios.

Fusion Family of Systems - Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions will demonstrate its Fusion Family of Systems, a modular and scalable tactical-edge architecture designed to enable the U.S. Air Force's Digital Infrastructure, distributed command and control, and Agile Combat Employment missions. Fusion provides a common, rapidly deployable foundation for integrated compute, networking, communications, and mission applications across distributed operating locations.

The demonstration will showcase GPU-enabled AI and large language model processing, Radio-over-IP crossbanding, real-time language translation, resilient networking, and Zero Trust-enabled workflows. Together, these capabilities enable Airmen to rapidly establish, operate, and scale secure digital infrastructure while maintaining access to critical data, applications, and C2 capabilities across contested and DDIL environments.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Media Contacts:

Dave Sniadak

Cubic Defense

Dave.Sniadak@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-defense-to-demonstrate-integrated-training-data-and-resilient-communica-1218226