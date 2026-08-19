

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ING GROEP NV (ING, INGA.AS, INN1.DE, 1INGA.MI), a Dutch banking and financial service provider, said that it has decided to reduce its stake in TMBThanachart Bank through a private placement of shares with institutional investors. The transaction is expected to cut the Group's stake in TTB from 19.5% to 11.6%, excluding shares held in treasury by TTB.



Post transaction, ING is anticipated to receive gross proceeds of around EUR 475 million. 'The transaction is expected to have a small positive impact on ING's profit and loss account and CET1 ratio,' the company said. The transaction is expected to settle on August 21.



The company's move to reduce its stake in the bank reflects ING's ongoing active capital management and disciplined approach to optimize its investment portfolio.



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