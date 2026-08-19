Net Insight AB: ORF goes full IP with Net Insight in nationwide network overhaul

Stockholm, Sweden - August 19th, 2026 - Net Insight has been selected to provide its Nimbra platform by the service provider Big Blue Marble, formerly ORS Group, as the core media transport solution for a new nationwide IP contribution network for the public broadcaster ORF in Austria. The order, received in Q2 2025, aligns with Net Insight's strategic focus on expanding within managed and IP-based networks. The rollout was carried out in close collaboration with local partner TV-Connect, for the strategic shift to a modern, IP-based media infrastructure.

ORF's decision to upgrade to Big Blue Marble's new IP media network stems from the need to replace a legacy SDI-based infrastructure with a scalable, future-proof IP contribution solution. The deployment connects ORF's headquarters and an additional production facility in Vienna to all nine regional production studios, one in each of Austria's federal states.

The new network is built around the Nimbra 1000 and Nimbra 600 platforms, supporting high-quality ST 2110 workflows for both video and audio, while also enabling seamless interoperability with SDI environments through integrated legacy conversion. Key features include full NMOS-based control and orchestration, allowing the broadcaster to integrate media flow management with their existing control systems for streamlined operation and increased agility across production sites.

"This modernization project strengthens our ability to meet evolving production demands, while ensuring reliability and seamless integration across IP and SDI environments," says Norbert Grill, CTO at Big Blue Marble. "Thanks to the joint support from Net Insight and TV-Connect, we're able to deliver a robust solution across our entire national footprint."

"This deployment is a clear example of our strategic and focused investment in the growing IP-based media market," said Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight. "It underlines our strong position in IP-based solutions and our ability to deliver high-performance, scalable workflows that meet evolving customer demands. Together with Big Blue Marble and TV-Connect, this project reflects the trust placed in our technology and our commitment to collaborative partnerships that drive transformation in media transport."

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Eriksson, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, andreas.eriksson@netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight (Nasdaq: NETI B) helps leading media organizations make live media open, predictable and under control. Its Open Live Media approach combines service intelligence with deterministic transport, processing and trusted interconnection, enabling broadcasters, rights holders, production companies and service providers to operate high-value live services across facilities, managed IP, the internet and cloud.

For more than 25 years, media organizations worldwide have relied on Net Insight's Emmy® Award-winning Nimbra technology for mission-critical live contribution, distribution and production workflows. Today, Net Insight works with hundreds of customers in more than 85 countries, supporting live media from the production edge to some of the world's most demanding media networks.

Net Insight also provides advanced time synchronization for 5G and other critical networks. Its Zyntai solution enables highly accurate, resilient and GNSS-independent synchronization, helping operators strengthen network resilience while reducing deployment complexity and cost.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



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About ORF

For more information, please visit orf.at

About ORS

For more information, please visit www.ors.at/en

About TV-Connect

For more information, please visit www.tv-connect.at

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