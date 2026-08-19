Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin and Shore Fire Media Congratulate Angélique Kidjo, The First African Musician Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Five-time GRAMMY-winning musician Angélique Kidjo, a client of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiary Shore Fire Media, was honored with the 2,854th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 18 at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard, across the street from the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Kidjo received her star in the category of Recording.

The historic honor arrives at a defining moment for African music, as artists from across the continent reach new audiences and reshape popular music around the world. Kidjo's recognition carries particular weight: over the course of her four-decade career, she has helped open pathways for African artists on the global stage, making this star both a celebration of her singular legacy and a reflection of the movement she helped advance.

Joining Kidjo for the ceremony was Willem Dafoe, the internationally acclaimed actor and four-time Academy Award nominee, and Harvey Mason Jr. - CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, and a multi-GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated songwriter and producer. The ceremony was emceed by Variety Correspondent Angelique Jackson.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Angélique Kidjo to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," stated Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer. "Angélique Kidjo's extraordinary artistry and global influence have inspired audiences across generations and continents. We are proud to honor her as the first African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her remarkable contributions to music and culture around the world."

Kidjo is one of the most influential and acclaimed artists in international music, a creative force whose four-decade career has bridged cultures, generations and genres. With 18 albums to her name, Kidjo was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the world. The BBC included her among the African continent's 50 most iconic figures, while The Guardian recognized her as one of the 100 most inspiring women in the world. Forbes has also recognized Kidjo as the most influential woman in Africa.

After exploring the musical roads of Africa's diaspora, reimagining Talking Heads' landmark album "Remain in Light," paying tribute to iconic salsa singer Celia Cruz and collaborating with generations of artists, Kidjo continues her expansive creative journey on her latest album, "HOPE!!" The 18th album in her widely acclaimed discography features Pharrell Williams, Quavo, Ayra Starr, Davido, Nile Rodgers, Charlie Wilson, IZA and PJ Morton, among others.

Kidjo also travels the world advocating on behalf of children as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. At the 2019 G7 Summit, French President Emmanuel Macron named her a spokesperson for the AFAWA initiative - or Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa - which works to help close the financing gap for women entrepreneurs across the continent. Kidjo also founded the Batonga Foundation, which has built a powerful, locally led movement advancing the education, leadership and economic empowerment of girls and young women across Benin and Senegal - transforming lives, strengthening communities and redefining what is possible for the next generation.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally iconic star ceremonies for decades. Millions of people from around the world have visited this cultural landmark since 1960.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio - developing and investing in breakthrough content, products and experiences - and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including No. 1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100 and the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120.

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James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-and-shore-fire-media-congratulate-ang%c3%a9lique-kidjo-the-first-african-mu-1209065