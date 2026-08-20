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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 09:10
24,250 Euro
+2,11 % +0,500
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,36024,38009:21
24,35024,36009:20
PR Newswire
20.08.2026 08:36 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska builds data centers in southeast USA worth USD 1.2 billion, about SEK 11.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build four new data centers in the southeast region of the USA. The contract is worth USD 1.2 billion, about SEK 11.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The project involves constructing four data centers, totaling approximately 75,000 square meters (808,000 sq-ft). The work includes constructing the shell and interior fit-out for technical spaces, support areas, and office functions.

Construction will begin in third quarter of 2026 and is expected to be completed in third quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:
Jessica Wheeler, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-data-centers-in-southeast-usa-worth-usd-1-2-billion--about-sek-11-2-billion,c4385530

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4385530/4225932.pdf

20260820 US data centers ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-data-centers-in-southeast-usa-worth-usd-1-2-billion-about-sek-11-2-billion-302856130.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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