Arctic Blue Beverages AB: Half-year Report, Jan-jun 2026

THE PERIOD JANUARY - JUNE 2026

Revenues (Jan - Jun): SEK 1 055 thousand (SEK 2 291 thousand on corresponding period 2025)

EBITDA: SEK -4 309 thousand (SEK -8 485 thousand)

Adjusted operative EBITDA 1) - 4 339 thousand (SEK -6 521) improved from corresponding period

- 4 339 thousand (SEK -6 521) improved from corresponding period EBIT: SEK -4 960 thousand (SEK -9 182 thousand)

Net result: SEK -6 390 thousand (SEK -9 825 thousand)

Earnings per share (EPS) -0,08 SEK / share

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 208 thousand (30 June 2026)

THE PERIOD APRIL - JUNE 2026

Revenues (Apr - Jun): SEK 715 thousand (SEK 1 149 thousand on corresponding period 2025)

EBITDA: SEK -2 108 thousand (SEK -5 281 thousand)

Adjusted operative EBITDA 1) - 2 088 thousand (SEK -3 317) improved from corresponding period

- 2 088 thousand (SEK -3 317) improved from corresponding period EBIT: SEK -2 437 thousand (SEK -5 626 thousand)

Net result: SEK -3 382 thousand (SEK -6 435 thousand)

Earnings per share (EPS) -0,04 SEK / share

1)Excluding incentive programs provisions and restructuring costs

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING APRIL - JUNE 2026

The company entered a new category with the launch of Blue Moment Vodka, a premium Finnish vodka designed for a very Finnish moment.

Company's product portfolio was awarded multiple awards at the prestigious 2026 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC). The company's flagship product, Arctic Blue Gin, was awarded Gold. The newly launched vodka Blue Moment Vodka was awarded Silver. Additionally Arctic Blue Rose Gin and Blue Moment Vodka in the category of Vodka & Tonic were awarded Bronze

Arctic Blue Beverages and Teemu Selänne agreed on operational model for a U.S. Joint Venture and Long Drink Business in North America.

The company's VP Domestic Sales and Travel Retail, Sebastian Pinomaa, was appointed the new CEO, effective 30 June, 2026.

The Company entered into loan agreements amounting to a total of EUR 100 000 with shareholders Grizzly Hill Capital Ab and Heino Group Oy.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO, Sebastian Pinomaa

The challenging market environment continued, and our revenue remained clearly below the same period last year. The decline in the gin category we managed to offset partly by increasing our sales in super premium gins distilled in the Showroom Distillery. Among others two of the biggest on-trade chains in Finland have shown growing interest towards tailor made gins for their premium outlets. Our small batch gins have become their main gin for house cocktails such as gin & tonic. The first editions were made in 2025 for NoHo Partners restaurants in the Helsinki area, now in 2026 we have expanded the sales of super premium small batch gins to other cities also.

We also released our first summer edition gin, Cucumber Gin, which was produced in limited edition 600 bottles and sold in both on and off trade. Number of tasting events in the Showroom Distillery have increased significantly versus same period last year. We are confident that these operations will pick up during the rest of the year and that order volumes will grow.

We continued in the last year started cost saving and operational improvement actions and the expenses were significantly lower in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago. Thus, despite of low sales value, the company's 2026 EBITDA improved significantly from the last year.

Last year announced US expansion by the formation of a joint venture aimed at launching and commercializing the long drink product portfolio in the US market is progressing. There is still work to be done to complete it and we will communicate further on the progress when it will be appropriate.

We will keep our focus on

commercialization of our award-winning gins

increasing volumes of special editions and events of our own Arctic Blue Showroom Distillery

expanding our long drink category on international markets

expansion in the vodka category during H2 2026

says Sebastian Pinomaa, CEO of Arctic Blue Beverages

This Interim Report is available to download on the Company's website www.arcticbluebeverages.com/investors/financial-reports/.

The financial reports will be published according to Financial Calendar and will be available to download on the Company's website www.arcticbluebeverages.com/investors/financial-reports/.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Year-End Report 2025 February 18, 2026

Annual Report 2025 April 16, 20256

Interim report Jan - Mar 2026 May 21, 2026

Annual General Meeting 2026 June 15, 2026

Half-Year Report 2026 August 20, 2026

Interim Report Jan-Sep 2026 November 19, 2026

Year-End Report 2026 February 18, 2027

For more information, please contact

Sebastian Pinomaa, CEO

Phone: +358 400 722 757

Email: sebastian.pinomaa@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

This information is information that Arctic Blue Beverages is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-20 09:00 EEST.