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AB

WKN: A3DMU0 | ISIN: SE0017769136 | Ticker-Symbol: U5L
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 09:55
0,010 Euro
+2,06 % +0,000
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC BLUE BEVERAGES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0090,01816:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 16:00 Uhr
84 Leser
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Arctic Blue Beverages Ab: Artic Blue Beverages Appoints Marko Sulin As CFO To Support Business Development

Artic Blue Beverages announces the appointment of Marko Sulin to support the business development and management of business in local market and international markets whilst Artic Blue Beverages is looking for expansion.

"I'm truly delighted to welcome Marko to our company and very excited to have him join our team! I have known Marko almost 20 years when we used to work for the same company. I trust that Marko brings valuable know-how and insights on the industry." said Sebastian Pinomaa CEO.

Sulin has over 20 years of experience in the alcohol industry, having worked for one of the globally most renowned spirits houses. In an international environment, he has held a range of finance roles spanning from accounting to controlling and from business analysis to market analysis. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with operations, IT and commercial teams, supporting business development beyond the traditional finance function. He has a proven track record of supporting business development across both local and international markets through close internal and external collaboration.

Sulin commented: "I'm delighted to have been asked to join the company. The people, the brand and the company share strong values, which resonate with me. I believe sustainable growth is achieved by combining strong financial discipline with close collaboration across the business and with our partners. I look forward to supporting the company's growth through strong financial stewardship and sound decision-making. What excites me most is the opportunity to take an authentically Nordic brand to international markets. I'm excited to help the company evolve as it continues its growth.

The company's next phase will focus on strengthening distribution, brand presence and commercial partnerships in key international markets, with the United States as a central growth priority.

For more information, please contact

Sebastian Pinomaa, CEO
Phone: +358 400 722 757
Email: sebastian.pinomaa@arcticbluebeverages.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8-684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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