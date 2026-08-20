Extraordinary General Meeting in Keo Capital AB On 20 August 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Keo Capital (STO:KEOC)- At the Extraordinary General Meeting in KEO Capital AB, reg. no. 559018-9543, (the "Company") on 20 August 2026, the following resolutions were adopted.

The Meeting resolved that the board of directors shall, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, continue to consist of six (6) ordinary members.

The Meeting further resolved that the remuneration to the board of directors for the period until the next annual general meeting shall continue to be SEK 415,000 for the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 300,000 to each of the other ordinary board members. Board members shall also be entitled to invoice the Company in so far as they perform services outside the board assignment.

Paolo Fidanza, Halvard Idland and Carlos Gomez-Lackington were re-elected as ordinary board members. Furthermore, Hernán Magariños, Jay Heller and Andrés Rubio were newly elected as ordinary board members, in each case for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Paolo Fidanza was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors.

This information was made public, through the agency of the persons below, at 11.35 CEST on 20 August 2026.

Contacts

Roberto Marchiori, CEO | Miles Molyneaux, CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its indirect equity interest in PetroUrdaneta (24 percent, to be increased to 40 percent under a binding agreement), are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company through the proposed business combination with Lionheart Holdings, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

Attachments

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN KEO CAPITAL AB ON 20 AUGUST 2026

SOURCE: Keo Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/extraordinary-general-meeting-in-keo-capital-ab-on-20-august-2026-1209679