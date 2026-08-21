

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks reached a 52-week high on August 20, 2026, driven by key catalysts such as new product launches and the prospective release of data from clinical studies.



Scribe Therapeutics Inc. (SCTX)



Scribe Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on engineering gene therapies using CRISPR technology directed to treat atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases. The company's stock rose over 5% to a 52-week high of $39.60 on Thursday.



Scribe began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 24, 2026, following an initial public offering (IPO) that generated about $155.51 in gross proceeds.



The company is currently developing STX-1150 to target low-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (LDL-C) in the liver, STX-1200 for elevated Lipoprotein a levels, and STX-1400 for severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) and familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).



Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)



Haemonetics is a medical technology company providing various hospital technology solutions including plasma collection systems and donor management software. Shares reached a 52-week high of $109.56 on Thursday.



The company recently reported financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year of 2027, and highlighted a 5.6% revenue increase to $339 million. Net income reduced by 3%, while earnings per share increased to $0.72, compared to $0.70 in the previous year.



Haemonetics offers plasma and blood management solutions through its Apheresis business, including an end-to-end plasma collection system, the ACP 215 cell processor, and software platforms to manage plasma donors. Additionally, its Medsurg business provides various proprietary OEM sensors to facilitate commercial and medical device integration.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)



Royalty Pharma operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties by acquiring stakes in therapies developed by academic institutions, research hospitals and major pharmaceutical companies. Shares climbed to a 52-week high of $62.13 in Thursday's trade.



For the second quarter, Royalty Pharma reported a 14% growth in royalty receipts, resulting in $768 million for the company. Portfolio receipts also raked in $773 million, reflecting a 6% increase. The company expects full year royalty receipts between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion, representing an increase of 7% to 10%.



The current portfolio of the company includes over 35 commercial pharmaceutical products, including Tremfya, Voranigo, and Evrysdi. The company recently entered a funding agreement with Zealand Pharma worth $100 million to fund the development of rusfertide for treating polycythemia vera.



10x Genomics Inc. (TXG)



10x Genomics is a life science technology company that specializes in developing various analytical tools, facilitating transcriptomics, proteomics, and genomics. Shares jumped on Thursday to $64.53, a 52-week high for the company.



The company has gained significant revenue by providing multiomics services and recently launched the Atera platform to carry out whole-transcriptome analysis with single-cell sensitivity. Additionally, 10x also acquired Proteintech Genomics in June to advance its RNA and protein analysis platform.



According to company estimates, revenues in 2026 are positioned to reach $600 million to $625 million, reflecting a potential 0%-4% year-over-year growth.



Labcorp Holdings (LH)



Labcorp Holdings provides various laboratory services, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid and hemoglobin tests among other quantitative analyses. Shares climbed to a 52-week high on Thursday of $338.19.



In the second quarter, the company recorded a 5.8% increase, amounting to $3.73 billion in total revenues. The full year revenue for 2026 is estimated to reach $14.71 billion to $14.83 billion, reflecting a rise of 5.4% to 6.3%.



Labcorp recently gained FDA approval for its PGDx elio tissue complete CDX, a companion diagnostic to identify BRAF mutations in patients of advanced melanoma.



This Day In History:



On this day in 1897, microbiologist Ronald Ross discovered the causative organism of malaria while dissecting a mosquito in his lab. By observing the cryptozoites in the lining of the insect's microgut, Ross effectively proved that Plasmodium vivax was the culprit behind the scourge causing epidemics and mass deaths in tropical countries at the time. Malaria cases have since been heavily managed across the world, and intermittent outbreaks have reduced in frequency as new therapies emerge.



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