Klimator AB: Klimator AB (publ) - Interim Report for Second Quater 2026

Interim report 2, 2026

Second quarter, April 1 - June 30 2026

Group

Net sales amounted to SEK 6,398 thousand (7,955), a decrease of 19.6%

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at the end of the period amounted to SEK 24,389 thousand (18,475), an increase of 32%

Gross margin amounted to 74% (67)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) amounted to SEK -2,956 thousand (-548)

Profit/loss after tax amounted to SEK -3,011 thousand (-682)

Earnings per share after tax amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.02)

At the end of the period, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 5,441 thousand (2,859) and net cash amounted to SEK 696 thousand (-4,144)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -6,386 thousand (-5,388)

Number of shares as of June 30, 2026, amounted to 35,060,850 (31,084,638)

First half of the year, 1 January - 30 June 2026

Group

Net sales amounted to SEK 12,979 thousand (14,652), a decrease of 11.4%

Gross margin was 75% (74)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -4,468 thousand (-860)

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -4,672 thousand (-1,175)

Earnings per share after tax amounted to SEK -0.13 (-0.04)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4,815 thousand (-3,981)

Material events during the period

Klimator is launching a new brand, Saltera (https://saltera.io), for the future of winter maintenance. This brand represents a modern, cohesive, and operationally focused identity that unites the company's expertise, technology, and products within a unified ecosystem-designed to meet the winter maintenance industry's growing demands for precision, efficiency, and sustainability.

Klimator has signed a new agreement with another municipality in Denmark covering the delivery of the decision-support software Saltera Road Status, Saltera IoT sensors, and the operational system BM Road Service System. The agreement will generate revenue of SEK 650thousand in 2026.

In conjunction with the preparation of the 2025 annual accounts, the company identified a revenue item of SEK 254thousand and an additional depreciation charge of SEK 37 thousand that had not been included in the Q4 interim report; consequently, the adjusted result is SEK 892 thousand instead of SEK 677 thousand.

Klimator announces the termination of its liquidity provider agreement. The company assesses that the share possesses sufficient liquidity and spread to function without a liquidity provider and has therefore terminated the agreement, which will cease to be in effect on June 30, 2026.

The company convenes its Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2026

The company publishes its annual report and auditor's report for the 2025 financial year.

Klimator enters into a strategic partnership with the UK-based company Safecote, which becomes a new partner and distributor for the company's winter road maintenance services and products in the UK and selected European markets.

Presis Vegdrift Norge places an order worth approximately SEK 7000 thousand with Klimator AB-a leading provider of road weather intelligence and decision-support systems-for winter-related products and software. The order represents a step forward in the companies' collaboration and signals growing demand for digitized, data-driven road maintenance solutions. Klimator estimates that just over SEK 6000 thousand of the order value will be recognized as revenue in 2026.

Klimator has secured an additional order worth approximately SEK 1000 thousand. This deal is linked to the previously announced order from Presis Vegdrift in Norway and involves an expansion of the scope of delivery within the framework of that partnership. Delivery is scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2026.

Mesta AS (Norway) places orders focused on automated winter operations and improved road documentation. The deal strengthens Klimator's position as a leading provider of data-driven winter road maintenance solutions in the Nordic market. The base contract is valued at SEK 2,800 thousand, of which SEK 2,500 thousand is expected to be delivered during the third and fourth quarters of 2026.

Klimator AB (publ) has signed a new agreement with a Danish municipality regarding the implementation of the decision-support platform Saltera Road Status and Saltera IoT road weather stations, combined with the implementation and integration of BM Systems' infrastructure. The base contract is valued at SEK 1,100 thousandof which SEK 900 thousand is expected to be recognized as revenue during the third and fourth quarters of 2026and covers the delivery of both hardware and software.

Material events after the end of the period

Klimator AB (publ) has signed another new agreement with a Danish municipality regarding the introduction of the Saltera Road Status decision-support platform and Saltera IoT road weather stations, as well as the implementation of the BM System. The base agreement is valued at SEK 900thousand, of which SEK 700 thousand is expected to be recognized as revenue during the third and fourth quarters of 2026. The deal encompasses the delivery of both hardware and software.

Klimator AB (publ) has received a third order from Presis Vegdrift AS in Norway, valued at approximately SEK 1400 thousand. This order relates to Klimator's products for automated decision support in winter road maintenance.

Comment from the CEO

The second quarter was marked by several record-breaking agreements, both for our existing product portfolio and, most importantly, within the emerging segment of automation solutions for winter road maintenance. During the quarter, Presis Vegdrift and Mesta in Norway, Terranor Sweden, and several new municipalities in Denmark invested in products from our winter maintenance ecosystem.

At the time of writing, dialogues and analyses regarding new markets are also underway, identifying the same set of challenges found in the Nordic region-challenges where Klimator's seamless ecosystem contributes solutions by integrating a decision-support system into the production workflow alongside control of the salt spreader itself.

Alongside the continued development of our existing solutions, we have now entered the final phase of what can best be described as the winter maintenance industry's holy grail: Saltera AHEAD. For the first time, this solution combines predictive forecasting with real-time road condition data, enabling salt spreaders to apply exactly the right amount of salt, in the right location, at the right time.

Growing Business with Larger Contracts and Higher Recurring Revenue

The positive momentum in the market is also becoming increasingly evident in our business performance. We continue to see larger order values, driven by growing demand for the hardware that supports our solutions. As customers expand the number of deployed units across their operations, initial contract values increase while the growing installed base generates higher levels of recurring revenue.

This development further validates the strength of our business model, where hardware, data services, and software are seamlessly integrated into a single offering. Every new unit installed generates additional data, strengthens our AI models, and creates a more stable platform for long-term customer relationships.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached SEK 24,389 thousand (18,475) at the end of the period, representing an increase of 32%. This growth is primarily driven by the new agreements secured during the quarter. The corresponding revenue impact will mainly be reflected from the fourth quarter of 2026 onward.

Net sales amounted to SEK 6,398 thousand (7,955), a decrease of 19.6% compared with the same period in 2025. The decline is almost entirely explained by the substantial deliveries of water sensors to BaneDanmark during the second quarter of 2025 and is therefore unrelated to the underlying performance of our core business.

While revenue decreased and earnings were impacted during the quarter, I am pleased with the company's underlying progress. The significant increase in ARR is a far more important indicator of long-term development than the results of a single quarter, particularly one affected by lower hardware sales and a temporarily elevated level of investments.

Our customers are facing increasingly stringent demands regarding service quality, operational performance, and reporting to both internal and external stakeholders. In this environment, our solutions are not merely supportive tools; they are becoming essential for success.

We also continue to see growing interest in how our products can enhance operational quality through better data, stronger decision support, and more resilient processes. Customers are increasingly seeking proactive, data-driven management capabilities. This is where our strength lies: transforming complex data into actionable insights that create measurable operational value.

At the same time, organizations are under strong pressure to simplify and automate manual processes. Many still use significant time and resources to collecting, structuring, and reporting information, efforts that could instead be focused on analysis, improvement, and innovation. Our platform enables customers to make that transition, moving from fragmented manual workflows to digital, traceable, and scalable operations. Ultimately, this is not only about efficiency but also about ensuring quality, accountability, and transparency throughout the entire process.

Focus on AI: Proprietary Models at the Core of Our Offering

A key driver of this transformation is our use of proprietary, domain-specific AI models to improve road condition forecasting. By combining advanced machine learning techniques with meteorological expertise and extensive historical road condition data, we can deliver highly accurate, locally adapted forecasts that support more effective planning and prioritization in winter maintenance operations.

More precise forecasts allow customers to deploy resources exactly where and when they are needed. This improves traffic safety while simultaneously reducing operating costs through more efficient use of personnel, vehicles, and materials and by minimizing unnecessary interventions. Our AI models are deeply embedded within our solutions and provide tangible, measurable value in our customers' day-to-day operations.

Continued Investments as Saltera AHEAD Nears Launch

We remain committed to investing in product development, expanding our proprietary AI capabilities, and leveraging external AI tools where they create value. At the same time, we continue to deepen customer relationships and strengthen strategic partnerships.

As planned, Saltera AHEAD has now entered its final stage of development. This has resulted in elevated development and project costs during the period, but these investments are both well-balanced and necessary. They support the launch of our next-generation platform and lay the foundation for future growth and increased recurring revenue, fully aligned with the strategic plan established in 2025.

Our ambition remains clear: to be the preferred partner for organizations seeking to combine operational excellence with modern, automated, and AI-driven ways of working.

I would also like to say thank you to everyone who participated in our Annual General Meeting and industry day, which brought together more than 30 attendees from Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. During the event, Epoke, a global supplier of salt spreaders, shared valuable perspectives on the future direction of the market and highlighted how the industry is now taking decisive steps toward a higher degree of automation.

Finally, I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and commitment, and our customers for their continued trust and confidence. Together, we are proving that it is possible to combine higher quality, reduced administrative workload, AI-driven decision support, and more efficient resource utilization. As the market increasingly moves in our direction, this is exactly where we want to be.

Emil Danielsson

CEO, Klimator AB

About Klimator

History

Klimator is a Swedish software company that was founded in 2001 by Torbjörn Gustafsson and Jörgen Bogren. The founders have over 40 years of research experience in applied road climatology at the University of Gothenburg. Klimator's technology is based on years of academic research into road weather conditions. In 2020, the company acquired HedeDanmark's connected sensors (IoT) business to expand and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

Business Areas

Based on the market segments and customer groups addressed by Klimator, the company's operations are organized into two business areas:

Business Area Winter Maintenance

Business Area Automotive

Business Area Winter Maintenance

Within Winter Maintenance, the company offers a web-based software solution, Road Status Information (RSI), which is built on the company's data platform Road Condition Data (RCD). The software is tailored to the needs of winter road maintenance contractors when making critical decisions about when actions are required, what measures to take, and how much salt or sand to apply. Klimator's software enables significant cost savings for an industry that in Sweden alone generates approximately SEK 3 billion in annual revenue. More efficient winter road maintenance also results in major environmental benefits, such as reduced salt usage, lower fuel consumption, and decreased wear on road infrastructure.

The company's offering of IoT sensors allows contractors, municipalities, and other organizations to measure road surface temperature, air temperature, air humidity, precipitation, soil moisture, groundwater levels, water levels, and water flow in real time. Data collected by the sensors is stored on Klimator's IoT platform, where customers gain access to a wide range of services. For customers, this provides an easy entry point into a more modern, digital way of working.

The company primarily focuses on IoT sensors related to winter road maintenance but also offers other types of IoT sensors that are requested by existing customers.

In 2025, several commercial pilots were conducted based on Klimator's camera and laser technology (AHEAD), an edge solution that controls salt spreaders in real time based on current road conditions. The same technology can also be used to carry out inspection rounds of the road network.

Business Area Automotive

At the end of 2019, the company established the Automotive business area and has since carried out several successful Proof of Concept (PoC) and development projects with leading European and Japanese vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. There are strong application areas for both the company's data platform (RCD) and sensor technology (AHEAD) within the automotive industry, particularly in:

Improved driver information

Enhanced use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS - Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

Safe and scalable autonomous driving technology (AD - Autonomous Driving)

Product Portfolio

Road Condition Data (RCD) is a cloud-based Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform that aggregates data from a wide range of sources. Combined with Klimator's unique road network classification model, this data is processed using advanced climate models to provide refined information on road weather conditions, both in real time and through forecasts. This information can be applied to numerous use cases within the automotive industry, including intelligent driver assistance systems (ADAS) and complex autonomous driving systems (AD).

Winter Maintenance

Saltera Road Status Center (RSI) is a digital Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution based on RCD that provides detailed forecasts for roads, cycle paths, and pedestrian walkways. These high-resolution forecasts are used by road authorities and winter maintenance contractors to make critical decisions about when, where, and how snow clearance and anti-skid measures should be carried out. Klimator's forecasts support decision-making, planning, and follow-up of actions, contributing to efficient resource use, significant cost savings, and a substantial reduction in environmental impact.

Saltera Road Condition Controlled Spreaders - AHEAD is a sensor- and software-based technology that analyzes road conditions and friction in real time in front of a moving vehicle. The technology is the result of more than ten years of research and development in road condition classification. AHEAD provides vehicle systems with information about prevailing road conditions, increasing functionality and utilization of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technology.

Saltera Road Weather Sensor consists of IoT-based road weather stations that provide real-time information on how weather affects local road conditions. This data enables operators to make well-informed decisions about appropriate actions. The information is easily accessible via Klimator's Road Status Information (RSI) platform. Data is delivered via an API and can be integrated into other systems for weather and road weather monitoring or forecasting as needed.

For more information, visit: https://saltera.io

Financial overview

Consolidated financial statements

The Interim Report relates to the group, where the parent company, Klimator AB, owns 100 percent of the shares of Klimator Danmark DK ApS (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "company").

Accounting principles

The Interim Report has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act ("Årsredovisningslagen") and the BFNAR 2012:1 Annual accounts and group accounting ("K3") general guidance from the Swedish Accounting Standards Board (BFN).

Income

Net sales

The company's net sales are primarily derived from Winter Maintenance a segment that also includes the sensor operations and consist mainly of license revenue, setup fees, and hardware sales.

For the second quarter of 2026, net sales amounted to SEK 6,398 thousand (7,955), representing a 19.6% decrease compared to 2025. This decline is largely attributable to significant deliveries of water sensors to customers in Denmark during the second quarter of 2025; no significant deliveries of water sensors took place in 2026.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) stood at SEK 24,389 thousand (18,475) at the end of the period, an increase of 32% and is defined as the value of contracted, recurring license revenue on an annual basis at the period's close. ARR is based on existing customer agreements and includes subscription and license revenue, excluding one-off revenue, pilot projects, consulting services, and hardware sales.

The significant increase in recurring revenue will impact the income statement starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, when the winter season begins in October.

Seasonal variations

The company's revenue is subject to seasonal variations, both in terms of licensing revenue and hardware revenue. Licensing revenue is highest during the winter season, from October to April, and invoicing and payment are usually made in advance.

Gross margin

During the second quarter of 2026, the gross margin increased from 67% to 74%, primarily driven by a lower proportion of hardware compared to 2025.

The gross margin is calculated based on the company's total revenue, as other operating income also generates direct costs.

Capitalized work for own account

The company capitalizes expenses related to certain product development. During the second quarter of 2026, the company capitalized expenses amounting to SEK 172 thousand (195).

Other operating income

The Company receives research and development support from time to time from authorities such as the EU and Vinnova, which is recognized under "Other operating income." Other income decreased compared to the previous year, amounting to SEK 893 thousand (1,908) for the Parent Company and SEK 103 thousand (1,196) for the Group (including group eliminations).

This income consists primarily of project revenue within the Automotive business area, generated through Proof-of-Concept and innovation projects with vehicle manufacturers and automotive industry suppliers regarding the products Road Condition Data (RCD) and Saltera AHEAD.

Costs

Direct costs

Direct costs of sales comprise costs for data traffic and server capacity, as well as hardware costs.

In the second quarter of 2026, direct costs amounted to SEK 1,728 thousand (3,070); the 43.7% decrease is primarily attributable to lower hardware sales compared to 2025.

Other external costs

The item for other external expenses primarily includes premises rental, IT services, marketing, travel, and consulting fees.

During the second quarter of 2026, other external expenses amounted to SEK 1,870 thousand (1,724), an increase of 8.5% compared to the previous year. The increase is attributable to marketing activities such as travel, trade fairs, and customer events.

Compensation and benefits

At the end of the second quarter, the company's organization comprised a total of 19 employees working in executive management, sales, business development, administration, product development, and project management.

For the second quarter of 2026, personnel costs amounted to SEK 5,775 thousand (4,824), an increase of 19.7% compared to the same period in 2025. The increase is attributable to a larger workforce and recruitment costs for new hires.

Depreciation and amortization

The company amortizes capitalized development expenditure over a period of five years.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company's amortization amounted to SEK 256 thousand (276).

Other items

Intangible assets

At the end of the second quarter, the company's intangible assets amount to SEK 4,718 thousand, comprising capitalized development costs of SEK 4,117 thousand and patents of SEK 601 thousand.

The cost of an internally generated asset comprises all directly attributable expenses.

Intangible assets are amortized on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives, which are reassessed at each balance sheet date. Currently, the useful life is estimated at five years for all intangible assets.

Cash and cash equivalents

At the end of the second quarter, the company held cash and cash equivalents of SEK 5,441 thousand. In addition, the company has an unutilized overdraft facility of SEK 1,700 thousand.

Cash flow

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital for the second quarter amounted to SEK -2,928 thousand (-339).

Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter amounted to SEK -6,386 thousand (-5,388).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital for the second half of the year amounted to SEK -4,199 thousand (-164).

Cash flow from operating activities for the second half of the year amounted to SEK -4,815 thousand (-3,981).

Interest-bearing long-term debt

The company has a long-term debt of SEK 1,135 thousand to Nordea.

Through coronavirus-related support, the company received SEK 5,196 thousand, which is being repaid; the long-term portion amounts to SEK 1,372 thousand.

Interest-bearing short-term liabilities

The company has a short-term liability to Nordea amounting to SEK 619 thousand.

The short-term portion of the coronavirus support amounts to SEK 1,619 thousand.

Equity

The Parent Company's equity amounted to SEK 11,450 thousand as of 30 June 2026. The Group's equity amounted to SEK 5,803 thousand as of 30 June 2026.

Equity ratio

The Parent Company's equity/assets ratio amounted to 52 percent at the end of the second quarter. The Group's equity/assets ratio amounted to 27 percent at the end of the second quarter.

Stock-based incentive plans

At the extraordinary general meeting on November 30, 2023, it was decided to implement a long-term incentive program of series 2023-2026:1, through a directed issue and transfer of a maximum of 960,000 warrants to employees and key personnel in management positions in the company, and an incentive program of series 2023-2026:2, through a directed issue and transfer of a maximum of 240,000 warrants to board members in the company. If fully exercised, the number of shares may increase by 1,200 000 shares in 2026. The subscription price is SEK 2.95, so if fully exercised, the company will receive SEK 3,540 thousand.

Convertible notes and new share issue

No activities

Number of shares in the company

The number of outstanding shares in Klimator was 35,060,850 at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to 31,084,638 in the second quarter of 2025.

The average number of shares during the second quarter of 2026 amounted to 35,060,850 shares. In the second quarter of 2025, this figure was 31,084,638 shares.

The average number of shares during the first half of 2026 amounted to 35,060,850 shares, compared to 31,084,638 shares for the first half of 2025.

Profit per share

Earnings per share for the third quarter amounted to SEK -0.08 (-0.02).

Auditor's review

This Interim Report has not been reviewed by the company's auditor.

Date of upcoming reports

Quarterly report Q3 2026 - November 20, 2026

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For further information contact:

Emil Danielsson

CEO, Klimator AB

Phone: +46 (0)70-421 04 00

E-post: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Partner Fondkommission AB (Phone +46 (0)31-761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For further information

Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB

E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.

This information is information that Klimator AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-25 08:00 CEST.