Klimator AB: Klimator Initiates Recruitment of Full-Time CFO

Klimator is initiating the recruitment of a new Chief Financial Officer, CFO, who will help drive the company's continued development and growth journey.

The background is that Klimator's current CFO, Lars Brodal, will gradually reduce his involvement due to other commitments. Klimator is in a growth phase and will need a full-time CFO going forward. To ensure a well-planned transition and continued strong financial governance, the process of finding a successor is now being initiated.

Klimator's new CFO will play a central role in the company's management and will be responsible for Klimator's financial strategy, reporting, governance, and capital markets-related matters. The role involves close collaboration with the CEO, Board of Directors, and management team, with a focus on the company's long-term business objectives.

Lars has been a strong contributor to Klimator's transformation and development. We have worked closely together for many years, and I value his experience, dedication, and ability to provide stability and financial expertise during important stages for the company. As Lars now wishes to reduce his commitment, we want to ensure a well organized and secure transition, while also preparing Klimator for the next phase of the company's development, says Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator.

The recruitment process will begin immediately. Lars will remain with the company during a transition period to ensure continuity and a smooth handover, which is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2027.

For further information

Emil Danielsson, CEO of Klimator AB

E-mail: emil.danielsson@klimator.se

Phone: +46 (0) 70 421 04 00

Partner Fondkommission AB (phone 0046 31 761 22 30, www.partnerfk.se) is the company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

About Klimator

Klimator AB is a publicly listed software company with over 30 years of research in applied road climatology. Klimator has two innovations - the data platform Road Condition Data (RCD), providing predictive high precision road weather information, and the sensor fusion solution AHEAD providing real- time detective road weather information. With these innovations, Klimator provides precise and reliable road weather information to the winter maintenance and the automotive industries creating safer roads and enabling scalable autonomous driving (AD) and intelligent driver support systems (ADAS). In 2020, Klimator acquired HedeDanmark's business operations within connected sensors to broaden and strengthen Klimator's product portfolio.