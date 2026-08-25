

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton (HAL) announced it received an integrated contract by bp for the first appraisal campaign in the Bumerangue field, offshore deepwater Brazil. The award includes a suite of services to fast-track the appraisal campaign for bp's discovery. The contract includes an integrated package of drilling services to optimize reservoir evaluation and improve operational efficiency.



'This award reflects Halliburton's ability to execute complex deepwater projects through a combination of digital solutions, integrated service delivery, and local expertise,' said Francisco Tarazona, senior vice president, Latin America, Halliburton.



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