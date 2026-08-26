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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2026 08:26 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC: Notification of Managers' Transactions

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") today announces notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, received in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

On 20 August 2026, the Company granted share options to three persons discharging managerial responsibilities under the Physitrack PLC Share Option Plan 2026, adopted on 16 August 2026. The options were granted for no consideration and carry an exercise price of SEK 8.40 per ordinary share, being the closing price of the Company's share on 19 August 2026.

The options are subject to performance conditions based on revenue growth over a three-year period, with an EBITDA underpin, and vest on 20 August 2029. They are exercisable in two equal tranches between the fifth and sixth anniversaries of grant and thereafter until the final exercise date. The Company intends to satisfy exercises using shares held in treasury.

Name

Per Henrik Molin

Position

Chief Executive Officer

Instrument

Call option over ordinary shares

ISIN GB00BK80TJ35

Nature of transaction

Allotment, linked to a share option programme

Volume

118,071

Price: SEK 0

Date / venue

20 August 2026 / outside a trading venue

Name

Matthew John Poulter

Position

Chief Financial Officer

Instrument

Call option over ordinary shares

ISIN GB00BK80TJ35

Nature of transaction

Allotment, linked to a share option programme

Volume

66,545

Price: SEK 0

Date / venue

20 August 2026 / outside a trading venue

Name

Jack Goodwin

Position

Chief Operating Officer

Instrument

Call option over ordinary shares

ISIN GB00BK80TJ35

Nature of transaction

Allotment, linked to a share option programme

Volume

55,071

Price: SEK 0

Date / venue

20 August 2026 / outside a trading venue

The notifications have been submitted to Finansinspektionen and are available in its PDMR transactions register.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.
Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:
Investor Relations
Jonathan@harbor-access.com
Tel +1 475 477 9401

This information is information that Physitrack PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-26 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Physitrack PLC: Notification of Managers' Transactions

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-notification-of-managers-transactions-1212114

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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