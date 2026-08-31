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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
31.08.2026 09:02 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC - Transactions Under Share Buy-back Programme

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) ("Physitrack" or the "Company") announced on 21 July 2026 a share buy-back programme, which commenced on 10 August 2026. The Company reports below the transactions undertaken under the programme during the week of 24 August 2026 to 28 August 2026 (inclusive), in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Summary of transactions

Period

24 August 2026 - 28 August 2026

Total shares repurchased during the week

6,673

Volume-weighted average price paid (SEK)

8.0964

Total consideration paid (SEK)

54,027.06

Total shares held by the Company (treasury) following these transactions

21,173

Total outstanding shares in the Company

16,260,766

Treasury holding as % of issued share capital

0.13%

Individual transactions

Date

Quantity

Average price (SEK)

2026-08-24

1,000

8.08

2026-08-25

2,000

8.16

2026-08-26

1,500

8.16

2026-08-27

1,500

8.0133

2026-08-28

673

7.9749

The buy-back programme is conducted within the safe harbour provided by Article 5 of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purpose of the programme is to enable the Company to meet its obligations under its employee share plans. The programme is executed by Pareto Securities on a non-discretionary basis on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.
Notification details

1. Issuer

Physitrack PLC, LEI 213800PC4QYNWHPCP774

2. Instrument/ISIN

Ordinary shares / GB00BYX22XXX

3. Trading venue

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (PTRK)

4. Currency

SEK

5. Purpose of buy-back

To meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans (a permitted purpose under Article 5(2) of MAR)

6. Executing broker

Pareto Securities (non-discretionary mandate)

This disclosure is made in accordance with Physitrack PLC's obligations under Article 5 of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North: PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.
Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:
Investor Relations
Jonathan@harbor-access.com
Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-transactions-under-share-buy-back-programme-1214593

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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