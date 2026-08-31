Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) ("Physitrack" or the "Company") announced on 21 July 2026 a share buy-back programme, which commenced on 10 August 2026. The Company reports below the transactions undertaken under the programme during the week of 24 August 2026 to 28 August 2026 (inclusive), in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Summary of transactions

Period 24 August 2026 - 28 August 2026 Total shares repurchased during the week 6,673 Volume-weighted average price paid (SEK) 8.0964 Total consideration paid (SEK) 54,027.06 Total shares held by the Company (treasury) following these transactions 21,173 Total outstanding shares in the Company 16,260,766 Treasury holding as % of issued share capital 0.13%

Individual transactions

Date Quantity Average price (SEK) 2026-08-24 1,000 8.08 2026-08-25 2,000 8.16 2026-08-26 1,500 8.16 2026-08-27 1,500 8.0133 2026-08-28 673 7.9749

The buy-back programme is conducted within the safe harbour provided by Article 5 of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purpose of the programme is to enable the Company to meet its obligations under its employee share plans. The programme is executed by Pareto Securities on a non-discretionary basis on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

Notification details

1. Issuer Physitrack PLC, LEI 213800PC4QYNWHPCP774 2. Instrument/ISIN Ordinary shares / GB00BYX22XXX 3. Trading venue Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (PTRK) 4. Currency SEK 5. Purpose of buy-back To meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans (a permitted purpose under Article 5(2) of MAR) 6. Executing broker Pareto Securities (non-discretionary mandate)

This disclosure is made in accordance with Physitrack PLC's obligations under Article 5 of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North: PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-transactions-under-share-buy-back-programme-1214593