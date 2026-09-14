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ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Selected by US Metropolitan Healthcare System for Enterprise-Wide, Epic-Integrated Digital Rehabilitation

Three-year enterprise agreement with a total three year contract value of approximately US$78,000 (approximately EUR 67,000) in total, covering an enterprise-wide deployment and full Epic and MyChart integration.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK), a global provider of digital health and wellbeing technology, today announces that it has been selected as the digital rehabilitation platform for a US metropolitan safety net healthcare system, following a competitive selection process.

The agreement covers a three-year relationship with a break option after the second year. It represents annual recurring revenue of approximately US$26,500 (approximately EUR 22,800) in the first year, rising by a fixed 5% on each anniversary. This equates to approximately US$54,000 (approximately EUR 47,000) in committed revenue across the first two years and a potential total contract value of approximately US$83,000 over the full three-year period. Remote therapeutic monitoring usage is billed in addition to these figures, on actual usage.

The selection displaces two incumbent home exercise programs vendors and consolidates the customer's physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy services onto a single standardized platform, covering 86 licensed practitioners. It further strengthens Physitrack's position within the US enterprise healthcare market and within the public and non-profit provider segment.

  • Deliver high-quality, digitally supported home exercise programs from within the electronic medical record, without a separate login or duplicate data entry
  • Provide patients with convenient access to prescribed exercises and educational content inside the patient portal they already use, with no additional application to download
  • Capture measurable patient outcomes and adherence data to inform clinical decision-making

Implementation will follow the customer's clinical systems integration timetable, with go-live expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack PLC, commented:

"We are delighted to have been selected following a competitive process by a leading US metropolitan healthcare system. This agreement builds on our enterprise level deal announced last week, demonstrating the momentum we have within the North American market and our New York City-based team".

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.
Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:
Investor Relations
Jonathan@harbor-access.com
Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack Selected by US Metropolitan Healthcare System for Enterprise-Wide, Epic-Integrated Digital Rehabilitation

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-selected-by-us-metropolitan-healthcare-system-for-ente-1220416

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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