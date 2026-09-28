Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Launches Next-Generation EMR, Powered by Agentic AI

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK) launches AI agentic EMR that turns the consultation itself into the clinical record, moving the company from a tool inside the clinician's stack to the system of record the stack runs on.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) d/b/a Physitrack Group, a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, today announced the launch of its own electronic medical record (EMR) for physical therapy and rehabilitation practices in the United States.

The launch represents a strategic expansion of Physitrack's existing offering. Historically, Physitrack has operated alongside third-party electronic medical records, providing patient engagement, exercise prescription, outcomes tracking and remote care capabilities. With its own EMR, Physitrack can now become the system in which the clinical workflow itself is managed.

Built around an agentic AI architecture that leverages off Physitrack's unique database of 10 years of clinical data, the EMR is designed to reduce the administrative burden associated with running a rehabilitation practice. During a patient consultation, the system can draft clinical notes from the conversation, suggest an appropriate exercise program for clinician review and, following approval, deliver the programme directly to the patient through PhysiApp.

Strategic rationale

Electronic medical records sit at the center of a healthcare practice, connecting patients, clinicians, appointments, documentation and, increasingly, payments and reimbursement.

Physitrack believes that expanding into this system-of-record layer creates an opportunity to increase the breadth of its relationship with customers, expand subscription revenue per provider over time and further integrate its existing products into customers' daily workflows.

The initial target market is solo and small physiotherapy and rehabilitation practices in the United States.

The company has also developed an integration with Claim.MD, a US healthcare claims clearinghouse, as part of its billing and insurance claims workflows.

This is intended to extend the same approach to administrative processes following a consultation, creating a more integrated workflow from patient appointment through clinical documentation, treatment and reimbursement.

Commercial rollout

Early access opens on 28 September 2026 for practices in the United States.

Access will initially be managed through a waitlist, allowing Physitrack to scale onboarding, product development and customer support alongside adoption.

The product will remain free throughout the early access period. Paid subscriptions are planned from January 2027.

The company will evaluate adoption, customer feedback and usage during the early access period before providing further information regarding the commercial development of the product.

Why this matters commercially

An electronic medical record is where a practice keeps its patients, its notes and its schedule. Clinics change the tools around the record often, and change the record itself rarely. Moving from a product used alongside the practice's system to the system itself increases what Physitrack is worth to each customer, and how long those customers stay.

The global Physical Therapy EMR TAM is around $1.43 billion to $1.60 billion today. The broader market is projected to scale up to $2.5 billion - $3.4 billion by 2030-2035.

This launch thus represents a significant shift in Physitrack's total addressable market for its Lifecare segment, and carries substantial potential upside for revenue generation.

Comment from CEO Henrik Molin

"Launching our own EMR is an important strategic step for Physitrack," said Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack PLC.

"For more than a decade, we have built technology that clinicians use alongside their clinical systems. We now have the opportunity to bring those capabilities together within the system at the centre of the practice itself.

"Our objective is straightforward: reduce the amount of time clinicians spend on administration and allow them to spend more time treating patients. The consultation can become the clinical record, the record can inform the treatment programme, and the clinician remains in control throughout. Billing and insurance claims workflows ensure that the clinic seamlessly gets paid for their services.

"From a commercial perspective, becoming part of the core clinical workflow also gives us the opportunity to deepen our relationship with customers and expand the value of the Physitrack platform over time. We are approaching that opportunity in a disciplined way, beginning with free early access in the United States before introducing paid subscriptions in 2027."

Read more about Physitrack's EMR at:

https://physitrack.com/emr

A Spotlight interview with Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder is available at:

https://vimeo.com/mcvr/20260928ptemr

Weekly videos will be published on Physitrack's socials as part of the launch, showcasing the unique features and design elements of the EMR, starting with "Stop Typing":

https://vimeo.com/mcvr/emr1stoptyping

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack Launches Next-Generation EMR, Powered by Agentic AI

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-launches-next-generation-emr-powered-by-agentic-ai-1227700