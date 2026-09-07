Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Wins Deal with Large US Healthcare System Following Competitive Process

Three-year enterprise agreement with a total contract value of approximately US$390,000 (approximately EUR 336,000) in total, subject to signing of the software services agreement.

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / New York City, September 7, 2026

Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market:PTRK), a global provider of digital health and wellbeing technology, today announces that it has been selected as the preferred digital rehabilitation technology by a large US academic healthcare system following a competitive selection process.

The customer has confirmed that Physitrack's commercial proposal, of approximately US$390,000 in total, is in line with its expectations. The parties have now entered the software services agreement review and contracting phase.

The proposed commercial terms cover a three-year relationship with a break option after the second year. This would represent approximately US$260,000 (approximately EUR 224,000) in committed revenue across the first two years and a potential total contract value of approximately US$390,000 over the full three-year period.

The selection follows a competitive process against established vendors and further strengthens Physitrack's position within the US enterprise healthcare market.

Subject to completion of the software services agreement, Physitrack will provide its digital rehabilitation technology to support the healthcare system's practitioners and patients. The solution will enable the customer to:

Deliver high-quality, digitally supported home exercise programmes

Provide patients with convenient access to prescribed exercises and educational content

Capture measurable patient outcomes to inform clinical decision-making

Implementation will follow the customer's clinical systems integration timetable, with go-live expected in late 2027. Revenue will be recognised from go-live and phased across the contract term, commencing in the financial year ending 31 December 2027.

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack PLC, commented:

"We are delighted to announce, on Labor Day 2026, that we have been selected following a competitive process by one of the United States' leading academic healthcare systems. This deal represents an important reference win in our priority market, a great achievement by our New York sales team, and reflects the strength of our technology, clinical content and ability to operate within complex healthcare environments.

We look forward to completing the contracting process and building a long-term partnership with the customer, supporting its teams as the solution is implemented across its clinical services."

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack Wins Deal with Large US Healthcare System Following Competitive Process

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-wins-deal-with-large-us-healthcare-system-following-co-1217529