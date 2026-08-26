Hacksaw Gaming Announces Partnership with Tokyo.cz in Czech Republic

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces a new partnership with Tokyo.cz, bringing its high-impact slot titles to players on the operator's platform in the Czech Republic.

The agreement marks Hacksaw Gaming's fourth live operator in the Czech market, extending its reach across the locally licensed market.

Tokyo.cz launched in March 2023. Despite its recent digital debut, the platform is backed by 3E PROJEKT, a.s., a company with decades of experience in land-based gaming, including the operation of multiple casinos under the "San Marco" brand.

Blending this heritage with a modern online offering, Tokyo.cz delivers a fully localised experience for Czech players, featuring a wide selection of casino games, tailored payment options, and a strong focus on user experience.

Jan Gotowicki ml, Casino manager of Tokyo.cz:

"We are thrilled to officially introduce Hacksaw Gaming to our players at Tokyo.cz. Since launching our first 18 titles, the feedback has been nothing short of phenomenal. Our players were instantly captivated by the unique mechanics and stunning visuals that Hacksaw is known for. Hacksaw games have rapidly become among the most popular in our casino. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Hacksaw and further expanding our offering with more exciting titles in the near future."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're pleased to expand in the Czech Republic through this partnership with Tokyo.cz. It's a brand that combines fresh ambition with solid industry roots, and we're excited to see our games resonate with their players."

The partnership marks another step in Hacksaw Gaming's continued expansion across Europe, as the company builds its presence through collaborations with ambitious and fast-growing operators.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Announces Partnership with Tokyo.cz in Czech Republic

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-announces-partnership-with-tokyo.cz-in-czech-repub-1212131