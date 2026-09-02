Hacksaw Gaming Accelerates Mexico Expansion with Market Leader Caliente.mx

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - The partnership brings Hacksaw Gaming's content to Caliente.mx's players as the company continues to build its presence across Latin America.

Hacksaw Gaming has signed a major new partnership with Caliente.mx, Mexico's leading online gaming operator, marking an important step in Hacksaw's continued expansion across Latin America. With an estimated 80% share of the Mexican online gaming market, Caliente.mx gives Hacksaw significant reach in one of Latin America's most important and fastest growing markets.

The agreement will see Hacksaw Gaming's portfolio of slots and instant win titles added to Caliente.mx's online casino offering, introducing Hacksaw's distinctive content to a broad new audience of Mexican players. Caliente.mx has built one of the most recognized gaming brands in Mexico, combining a leading online betting and casino business with a strong presence across Mexican sport. The company is the Official Betting House of Liga MX and has partnerships spanning the Mexican national football team and some of the country's biggest clubs, giving Caliente.mx a deeply established presence across sport and entertainment in Mexico.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Signing with Caliente.mx is a major moment for us in Mexico. This is a brand with enormous reach and a position at the very forefront of the country's online gaming market. We're excited to get our games live and see where we can take the partnership from here."

The agreement adds another leading operator to Hacksaw Gaming's growing network of partners across Latin America, with Hacksaw content set to go live with Caliente.mx in Mexico in the near future.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

Hacksaw Gaming Accelerates Mexico Expansion with Market Leader Caliente.mx

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-accelerates-mexico-expansion-with-market-leader-ca-1215735