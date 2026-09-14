Hacksaw Gaming Strengthens bet365 Partnership Through Spain Extension

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces the extension of its partnership with bet365 in Spain. Following the new agreement, players in Spain will gain access to a wide range of Hacksaw titles on bet365's platform.

Founded in 2000, bet365 has been a pioneering force in the industry since the very beginning, and Spain represents a key regulated European market for the operator. This latest extension is a testament to Hacksaw Gaming's commitment to grow with operator partners across jurisdictions.

Clement Le Scanff, Head of Gaming - Commercial and Operations at bet365:

"We're excited to bring Hacksaw Gaming's popular titles to our Spanish customers. This collaboration allows us to enrich our offering with engaging content that our players will love, further strengthening our commitment to delivering a diverse and premium gaming experience in Spain."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're delighted to extend our partnership once again with bet365, a brand that shares our ambition for delivering premium iGaming experiences. This latest agreement represents an important step forward in growing with our customers across markets, and we look forward to reaching even more players with our distinctive content."

About bet365

At bet365, we don't do ordinary.

bet365 Casino is the home of gaming excitement, offering an extensive range of slots to choose from, including multi-layered jackpots, classic fruit games, and the latest innovative titles. Plus, with popular Live Games like Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat, there's always something for every player.

bet365 is committed to Safer Gambling. We promote gambling as an enjoyable leisure activity, and we believe that gambling can only remain this way if you stay in control and gamble responsibly. However, we know that for some people gambling can stop being a harmless leisure activity and become a problem.

bet365 has a range of useful tools to help you stay in control of your gambling that can be found at https://juegoresponsable.bet365.es/es

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments

Hacksaw Gaming Strengthens bet365 Partnership Through Spain Extension

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-strengthens-bet365-partnership-through-spain-exten-1220424