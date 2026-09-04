Hacksaw Gaming Expands Brazil Reach with Brazino777 Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming has strengthened its presence in Brazil through a new partnership with Brazino777, bringing its innovative portfolio of slots and instant win titles to another major operator in the market.

Brazino777 operates a broad online gaming offering spanning slots, table games, live casino and sports betting. Licensed in Brazil since 2025, the brand has built its local presence around an offering tailored specifically to the Brazilian audience.

André Medeiros, Country Manager Brazil at Brazino777:

"Hacksaw has a very distinctive style, and that is exactly what makes this partnership so interesting for us. Its games bring something different to the lobby, from their concepts and visuals to the mechanics behind them. At Brazino777, we want our players to open the casino and keep finding something worth trying. Adding Hacksaw's portfolio gives us another effective way to do that, and we're looking forward to seeing how our Brazilian audience responds."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Brazino777 has taken a genuinely local approach to Brazil, building its offering and brand around the market rather than simply adapting an existing international proposition. That makes them a particularly exciting partner for the next stage of our growth. The pace of our growth in Brazil has been fantastic to see and we'll continue to build from here."

With Brazino777 now live, Hacksaw Gaming will continue building on the momentum generated in Brazil targeting further growth across Latin America.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Expands Brazil Reach with Brazino777 Partnership

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-expands-brazil-reach-with-brazino777-partnership-1216864