Hacksaw Gaming Expands into Crash Games with Moneyplane

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming is expanding its game portfolio with the launch of its first crash game, Moneyplane. The launch marks a strategic move beyond the company's established slots and instant win portfolio and into an increasingly prominent category within iGaming.

Built around Hacksaw Gaming's new Bail2Win format, Moneyplane strips the action back to a simple premise: place a bet before take-off, watch as the Moneyplane climbs and the multiplier increases, then choose when to cash out before the plane crashes. Players can reach a maximum win of 10,000x their bet. Each flight is shared among participating players, bringing a multiplayer dimension to the experience.

By entering the crash games category, Hacksaw Gaming adds a new type of experience to its portfolio, broadening its offering to operators and players. Moneyplane also marks the beginning of the company's wider ambitions for the Bail2Win format.

Moneyplane puts the rising multiplier front and centre, with a streamlined visual style built around a paper plane climbing through the sky. Players can open multiple bet panels within the same round, while separate Autoplay and Auto Cash Out functionality allows bets and cash-out points to be configured in advance.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"Crash games have developed into an important part of the iGaming landscape, creating a clear opportunity for us to broaden our offering beyond slots and instant win games. However, we wanted our first move into the category to feel unmistakably Hacksaw."

"Moneyplane does exactly that. Bail2Win takes the simplicity and immediacy of the format and delivers it through our own approach to game design. This is our first step into the category and lays the foundation for how we want to develop the format in the future."

Moneyplane launches with five RTP configurations ranging from 92% to 98%, with Hacksaw Gaming's games supporting more than 20 languages and 80 currencies.

The launch marks the beginning of Hacksaw Gaming's journey into the crash games market, further broadening the range of experiences available across its portfolio.

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

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Hacksaw Gaming Expands into Crash Games with Moneyplane

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-expands-into-crash-games-with-moneyplane-1217527