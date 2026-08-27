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WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
25.08.26 | 15:58
24,650 Euro
-0,20 % -0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,72024,86008:35
24,76024,84008:35
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Skanska signs additional contract for academic building in Fort Myers, Florida, USA, for USD 85M, about SEK 790M

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Florida Gulf Coast University for the construction of a new academic building in Fort Myers, Florida, USA. The additional contract is worth USD 85M, about SEK 790M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2026.

The full project scope includes site development and infrastructure for a new academic building. The approximately 14,700 square meter building (158,000-square-foot) will include classroom, office, concession and specialized laboratory space. The new Marieb Hall South will be the largest academic building on the FGCU campus and will be a state-of-the-art health sciences facility featuring specialized laboratories and a simulation suite.

The project began in summer 2026 and is expected to reach completion in summer 2028.

For further information please contact:
Jessica Wheeler, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 919 717 3429
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-academic-building-in-fort-myers--florida--usa--for-usd-85m--ab,c4388345

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4388345/4236317.pdf

20260827 US academical building

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---us-florida-gulf-coast-university,c3559770

Image - US Florida Gulf Coast University

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-academic-building-in-fort-myers-florida-usa-for-usd-85m-about-sek-790m-302861433.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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