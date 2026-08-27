Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Blast Resources Inc. (CSE: BLST) (FSE: O0E) (OTCQB: BLSRF) ("Blast" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Former Denison Mines executive Andy Yackulic, P. Geo., to the board of directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Yackulic brings more than twenty years of uranium exploration and resource development experience in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and is widely recognized for leading successful exploration programs from grassroots discovery through resource definition and technical evaluation. He has managed exploration programs with annual budgets exceeding $20 million, led multidisciplinary technical teams, and played key roles in uranium discoveries, resource estimation and corporate exploration strategy.

Andy Yackulic commented, "I'm excited to join the Blast Resources Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment. The fundamentals for uranium have rarely been stronger: global supply is tightening, while over two dozen countries have committed to tripling nuclear capacity by 2050. The Company is well-positioned to capitalize on these fundamentals, as its flagship Wales Lake project is located in the prolific Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan, within 30 km of the Arrow and Triple R uranium deposits. I look forward to helping the Company advance the Wales Lake project and identify and develop future opportunities to create lasting value for shareholders."

Most recently, Mr. Yackulic served as Vice President, Exploration for Denison Mines Corp., where he directed exploration strategy across one of Canada's largest uranium exploration portfolios, comprising more than 380,000 hectares within the Athabasca Basin. Prior to Denison, he spent approximately twelve years with Cameco Corporation in progressively senior technical and management positions.

Among his many accomplishments, Mr. Yackulic led the exploration team responsible for the discovery of the high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit and subsequently guided the project through resource definition, resulting in a published mineral resource within approximately two years. Throughout his career, he has specialized in integrating advanced geological modelling, geophysics, drilling and spatial analysis to identify and de-risk high-potential uranium targets.

Mr. Yackulic is a Professional Geoscientist registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS), holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan, is completing his MBA at the Edwards School of Business, and serves as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Casey Forward, President and CEO, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Andy to Blast Resources. His track record of discovery, technical leadership and project advancement in the Athabasca Basin speaks for itself. Andy has worked on many of Canada's premier uranium projects and has earned a reputation for combining rigorous science with disciplined exploration execution."

As Blast advances the Wales Lake Project, Andy's experience will significantly strengthen our technical capabilities, enhance our exploration strategy and further position the Company to unlock the full potential of our land package. We believe his appointment marks an important milestone in Blast's evolution."

About Blast Resources Inc.

Blast Resources (CSE: BLST) is a mineral exploration company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is currently focused on exploration at its flagship Wales Lake Uranium Project.

Situated south of Wales Lake and positioned just outside the southwest margin of the Athabasca Basin, the Project is strategically located within the Patterson Lake Corridor which hosts two significant uranium deposits: Paladin's Triple R Deposit, and Nexgen's Arrow Deposit, which is regarded as the largest source of low-cost uranium globally, potentially delivering up to 30 million pounds of high-grade uranium per year once in production. These deposits lie within one of the largest high-grade uranium systems globally, comparable to the systems that host world-class deposits such as McArthur River, Cigar Lake, and Key Lake.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Casey Forward

President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement):

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "intends" "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of the debt settlement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Blast Resources Inc.