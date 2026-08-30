Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an eye-opening interview with Catherine Flax, CEO of Zefiro Methane Corp. Most people have no idea about the scale of the orphan well crisis. Discover how millions of unplugged, leaking wells across North America are releasing toxic methane and other super pollutants into the air, contaminating groundwater, making land unusable, and even causing homes to explode. Learn how Zefiro is tackling this monumental problem, the bipartisan support behind federal funding, why plugging a well can cost $100,000 or more, and how the company is becoming the premier pure-play environmental services firm in this massive commercial opportunity. Whether you care about health, safety, real estate, energy, carbon credits, or building a resilient business for the future, this conversation reveals why you're at more risk than you think.