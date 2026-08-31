Hilbert Group Publishes Interim Report for The Second Quarter 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

The second quarter 2026

(compared to second quarter 2025)

Revenues amounted to KSEK 3,679.7 (KSEK 46,224.2)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totalled KSEK -36,324.4 (KSEK -18,068.2)

Profit/loss for the period were KSEK -44,559.2 (KSEK -26,270.8)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.37 (SEK -0.36)

Equity KSEK 33,928.7 (KSEK 6,755.5)

Total assets KSEK 301,430.7 (KSEK 53,130.6)

HILBERT GROUP FINANCIAL REPORTS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

A VIDEO PRESENTATION OF THE Q2 2026 REPORT AND THE BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR HILBERT GROUP CAN BE FOUND HERE.

Highlights from the CEO's address:

Investment performance resilient through a 26% first-half Bitcoin decline

Bitcoin fell roughly 14% in the quarter and about 26% over the first half on a month-end basis, including June, its worst month since 2022. Through June, Basis+ USD returned +2.36% net year to date, Basis+ BTC +2.11% net on top of Bitcoin, and MultiStrat +26.59% net. Over the same period the crypto hedge fund composite was down more than 11% year to date (per Galaxy VisionTrack indices, to 30 June).

Management fee revenue up 74% quarter-on-quarter

Management fee revenue rose 74% quarter-on-quarter in USD terms and 26% over the first half against the same period of 2025. Even in June, the worst month for Bitcoin since 2022, management fee revenue ran at nearly double the first-quarter monthly average.

Continued growth in contracted hedge fund AUM

Contracted hedge fund AUM across the Group's funds and SMAs reached USD 119.5 million at 30 June, with a further 4,679 BTC in the Byzantine fund. AUM compounded by +136% in Q1 and a further +8.5% in Q2, with growth in five of the first six months of the year, in a market where the broader industry saw sizable outflows.

Transformation into a multi-engine platform substantially complete

During the quarter the Group completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 46 million to fund growth and platform integration, progressed Enigma's integration, and consolidated Hilbert Finance in the Group's accounts for the first time. After the period, Syntetika went live, giving investors direct on-chain access to the Basis+ BTC strategy, and Hilbert Finance's first lending vault launched.

Over the next 24 hours, the company will collect questions related to the report (see email contact below), and a consolidated Q&A will be published on our website early next week.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group AB Q2 Interim Report

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-interim-report-for-the-second-quarter-2026-1214594