Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis Appoints Arnaud Belloni CEO of FIAT, Abarth and Lancia and Chief Marketing Officer for Europe; Olivier François to Become Company Strategic Advisor

Stellantis Appoints Arnaud Belloni CEO of FIAT, Abarth and Lancia and Chief Marketing Officer for Europe; Olivier François to Become Company Strategic Advisor

Belloni rejoins Stellantis, where he previously spent 16 years with the Company's Italian and French brands

Belloni and François will work together in the transition until mid-October, with François continuing to support the Company as a strategic advisor

AMSTERDAM, August 31, 2026 - Stellantis today announced the appointment of Arnaud Belloni as CEO of the FIAT, Abarth and Lancia brands and Chief Marketing Officer for Europe, reporting to Emanuele Cappellano, Chief Operating Officer for Enlarged Europe. Olivier François will support Belloni through mid-October to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to support Stellantis as a Company strategic advisor.

Belloni returns to Stellantis, where he previously spent 16 years leading marketing strategy for its Italian and French brands. His positions included FIAT and Lancia Brand Marketing Director, Managing Director of Lancia France, and Vice President of Marketing for Asia Pacific. From 2015 to 2020, he served as Citroën's Global Chief Marketing Officer for Communications and Sports, where he launched the "Citroën - Inspired by You" brand strategy, transformed the customer experience through digital and retail concepts such as "la maison Citroën", and led a broad product launch portfolio. Under his leadership, Citroën delivered eight consecutive years of sales growth in Europe and became France's most preferred automotive brand.

He rejoins Stellantis from Renault Group, where he served as global chief marketing officer beginning in November 2020 and as chief branding officer for all the group's brands beginning in May 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome Arnaud back to Stellantis. His global perspective, creative leadership and deep knowledge of our brands will be invaluable assets, as we strengthen marketing across Europe and shape the next chapter for FIAT, Abarth and Lancia," said Cappellano.

François made significant contributions across several Stellantis brands, bringing extensive expertise in business operations, sales, marketing, brand development and strategy. During his more than 30-year tenure, he held a series of senior leadership roles, including CEO of Chrysler, FIAT, Abarth, DS Automobiles and Lancia brands, as well as global chief marketing officer. Throughout his career, François played a pivotal role in shaping brand strategies and crafting award-winning advertising campaigns worldwide.

François will continue to support Stellantis as a Company strategic advisor, contributing across a broader range of strategic topics, including brand and product strategy.

"On behalf of the entire Stellantis team, I want to thank Olivier for his many years of outstanding contributions and leadership across our brands and marketing organization. We wish him every success in his next career chapter and look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience and expertise as a strategic advisor to our Company," added CEO Antonio Filosa.

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep - , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, www.stellantis.com-