

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SY1.DE), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials, active ingredients, and functional ingredients and solutions, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to sell AmeriTerpenes LLC, its terpene ingredients business, to international private equity investor Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.



The financial terms of the transaction have not been divulged.



With this divestment Symrise sharpens its portfolio and concentrates its attention on core growth platforms under the ONE Symrise strategy.



AmeriTerpenes is a producer of renewable terpene ingredients and serves customers from its manufacturing sites in Jacksonville, Florida and Colonels Island, Georgia. These ingredients play a key role in fragrance, flavor, and industrial formulations.



The successful carve out has positioned AmeriTerpenes to develop its renewable terpene ingredient portfolio for fragrance, flavor, and industrial applications under new ownership.



The acquisition of AmeriTerpenes represents a new platform investment for Mutares' Chemicals & Materials segment and further strengthens the Group's footprint in the strategically important U.S. market.



The transaction is expected to result in a non-cash disposal loss amounting to a mid-double-digit million-euro impact, which will reflect in Symrise's annual financial statements 2026.



On Monday, Symrise shares closed at €92.20, down 0.75% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



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