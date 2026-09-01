Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its premium functional food brand, Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap"), has officially launched in the U. S. market through the Amazon USA platform. The initial U. S. rollout features two of the brand's top-performing super seed SKUs alongside a popular variety package. Following a strong initial...

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