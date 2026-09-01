

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) announced a collaboration with Ericsson to help organizations launch wallet-led financial services faster and with less integration complexity.



Under the collaboration, FIS's payments and issuing capabilities will be integrated into the Ericsson Fintech Platform, giving clients a pre-integrated foundation to deploy digital wallet experiences at scale and giving consumers a more direct path to their money.



'By working with Ericsson, FIS wants to remove that friction with trusted capabilities that come connected across the money lifecycle, giving clients a faster, simpler path from idea to deployment,' said Stephanie Ferris, CEO and President, FIS.



On Monday, FIS closed trading at $40.77, down 1.62 percent on the NYSE.



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