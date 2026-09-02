EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES TO EVERTON

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026 - 01:20 AM

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Everton for a fee of €3.5 million.

Having joined OL on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 after several seasons in the Premier League, the English defender quickly settled into the first-team squad, thanks in particular to his versatility and experience.

Able to play in several positions, Ainsley Maitland-Niles played 119 matches in all competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 16 assists, becoming an important member of the squad and a popular figure in the dressing room.

At 29, the England international returns to the Premier League, where he has spent the majority of his career.

Olympique Lyonnais warmly thanks Ainsley for his commitment, professionalism, and mentality during his three years at the club, and wishes him every success at Everton.

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS



Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr Eagle Football Group SA

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

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