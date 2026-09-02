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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
01.09.26 | 17:17
1,700 Euro
-1,16 % -0,020
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,91001.09.
Actusnews Wire
02.09.2026 01:23 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES TO EVERTON

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026 - 01:20 AM

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Everton for a fee of €3.5 million.

Having joined OL on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 after several seasons in the Premier League, the English defender quickly settled into the first-team squad, thanks in particular to his versatility and experience.

Able to play in several positions, Ainsley Maitland-Niles played 119 matches in all competitions, scoring 6 goals and providing 16 assists, becoming an important member of the squad and a popular figure in the dressing room.

At 29, the England international returns to the Premier League, where he has spent the majority of his career.

Olympique Lyonnais warmly thanks Ainsley for his commitment, professionalism, and mentality during his three years at the club, and wishes him every success at Everton.

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr		Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.