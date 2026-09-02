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WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Stuttgart
01.09.26 | 17:17
1,700 Euro
-1,16 % -0,020
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,91001.09.
Actusnews Wire
02.09.2026 01:23 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF MALICK FOFANA TO SUNDERLAND

Wednesday, September 2nd 2026 - 1:15 AM

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of its Belgian international forward Malick Fofana to Sunderland for a fee that could reach €35.0 million, including €5.0 million in bonuses, plus a possible 12.5% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Having joined OL in January 2024 from Gent, Malick Fofana discovered Ligue 1 and quickly stood out for his pace, physicality on the ball, and dribbling ability.

The 2024/2025 season marked his emergence at the highest level, with 41 matchs played and 11 goals scored, including 6 in the Europa League. His performances also earned him a place in the Belgian national team, with whom he won his first cap in October 2024.

Aged 21, the Belgian international will have played 84 matchs in all competitions for OL, scoring a total of 19 goals.

Beyond his performances on the pitch, Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Malick for his commitment and mentality during his two and a half years at the club, and wishes him every success in the next stage of his career in the Premier League.

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS

Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@ol.fr
www.finance.ol.fr		Eagle Football Group SA
Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
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Full and original release in PDF format:
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KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.