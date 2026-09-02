EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: TRANSFER OF MALICK FOFANA TO SUNDERLAND

Wednesday, September 2nd 2026 - 1:15 AM

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of its Belgian international forward Malick Fofana to Sunderland for a fee that could reach €35.0 million, including €5.0 million in bonuses, plus a possible 12.5% sell-on clause on any future capital gain.

Having joined OL in January 2024 from Gent, Malick Fofana discovered Ligue 1 and quickly stood out for his pace, physicality on the ball, and dribbling ability.

The 2024/2025 season marked his emergence at the highest level, with 41 matchs played and 11 goals scored, including 6 in the Europa League. His performances also earned him a place in the Belgian national team, with whom he won his first cap in October 2024.

Aged 21, the Belgian international will have played 84 matchs in all competitions for OL, scoring a total of 19 goals.

Beyond his performances on the pitch, Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Malick for his commitment and mentality during his two and a half years at the club, and wishes him every success in the next stage of his career in the Premier League.

OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS



Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@ol.fr

www.finance.ol.fr Eagle Football Group SA

Euronext Paris - compartment B

Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Leisure services

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