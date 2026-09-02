

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD-B.TO), a Canadian aerospace and defense company, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to acquire the assets of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Canada Aerospace, Inc. located in Mississauga, Ontario.



The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.



With this acquisition, Bombardier will add MHICA's aerostructure manufacturing capabilities and its team of around 750 employees to support its industry-leading aircraft programs and this is surmised to further strengthen the company's in house aerostructure capabilities.



Further, MHI will also provide interim transitional support after the closing to facilitate operations transfer and ensure continuity for MHICA's employees and operations in Mississauga.



On Tuesday, Bombardier shares closed at C$301.80, up 0.65% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



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