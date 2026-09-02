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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
02.09.26 | 08:55
2,625 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5852,78509:09
Dow Jones News
02.09.2026 08:39 Uhr
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cairn Homes Plc: EUR50 Million Share Buyback Programme

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: EUR50 Million Share Buyback Programme 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: EUR50 Million Share Buyback Programme 
02-Sep-2026 / 07:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Cairn Homes plc 
 
EUR50 Million Share Buyback Programme 

Dublin / London, 2 September 2026: Cairn Homes plc ('Cairn', 'the Company' or 'the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), today announces, following the release of its 2026 Interim Results earlier this morning, the commencement of a 
share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares of up to EUR50 million. 

The Company has entered into irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangements with Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody") and 
Deutsche Bank AG (acting through its London branch) ("Deutsche Bank") to repurchase ordinary shares on the Company's 
behalf up to a maximum consideration of EUR50 million (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 

The Share Buyback Programme will commence today, 2 September 2026, and may continue until 1 September 2027 subject to 
market conditions, the ongoing capital requirements of the business and termination provisions customary for 
arrangements of this nature. The maximum number of ordinary shares to be repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 
is (i) initially 94,350,379 pursuant to the Company's general authority to repurchase ordinary shares approved by 
shareholders at the Company's AGM on 30 April 2026 (the "2026 Repurchase Authority") and (ii)  subject to shareholder 
approval, thereafter shall be determined by reference to, and in accordance with, the general authority to repurchase 
ordinary shares at the Company's 2027 AGM (or at an earlier EGM, as applicable) (the "2027 Repurchase Authority") and 
these may be repurchased on either Euronext Dublin or the London Stock Exchange. The purpose of the Share Buyback 
Programme is to reduce the Company's share capital. It is intended that the shares repurchased will be cancelled. 

Goodbody and Deutsche Bank will make their trading decisions in relation to the Company's shares independently of, and 
uninfluenced by, the Company and in accordance with certain pre-set parameters. 

The Share Buyback Programme will be conducted (i) initially in accordance with the 2026 Repurchase Authority, and the 
continuation of the Share Buyback Programme will be contingent on the approval of the shareholders of the 2027 
Repurchase Authority and (ii) within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU and the 
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (including as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue 
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended or supplemented in the United Kingdom thereafter)) as well as 
the applicable laws and regulations of Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. 

The Share Buyback Programme may be supplemented by the purchase of ordinary shares by way of block trades in accordance 
with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares. The maximum consideration payable by the Company under the 
Share Buyback Programme will be reduced by the corresponding amount of capital returned through block trades. 

Details of any ordinary shares repurchased will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service by the Company 
following any repurchase. The Company confirms that currently it has no unpublished inside information. 

                                                                                                              -ENDS- 

For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600 
 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
 
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer   
 
Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000 
 
Billy Murphy 
 
Conor Mulligan         

Notes to Editors  
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 441668 
EQS News ID:  2391982 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2391982&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2026 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.